NBA Trade Rumors: "You gotta use him to get 2 good solid players," Shaquille O'Neal urges the LA Clippers to move Paul George this off-season

With the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season, teams have now shifted their focus towards the off-season, where they intend to bolster their squads and also make changes to their management and coaching rosters ahead of the new season. In this regard, NBA Trade rumors have linked high-profile players with title contenders like the LA Clippers, who will be one of the teams looking to make major moves this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Shaquille O'Neal suggests that the LA Clippers should look to trade away Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Six

LA Clippers swingman Paul George had a rough year as he received most of the flak for his team's exit in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. The LA Clippers lost to Denver Nuggets in seven games after leading the series 3-1, with George putting up some poor performances in the games lost by the franchise.

Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant memorial

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has come out and urged the LA Clippers to trade away Paul George. In an interview with TMZ, O'Neal was quoted as saying in this regard:

"You gotta use [George] to get 2 good solid players because I need Kawhi to be the man. See Kawhi, I don't want Kawhi to delegate," Shaq said.

The former LA Lakers star continued:

"See, when Kawhi was with Toronto, he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he's the man, one guy that is the man."

The LA Clippers were one of the favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA championship and were even favored over their city rivals LA Lakers after the former landed Paul George and Kawhi Leonard last off-season. However, the Clippers had a rough postseason as they were taken to six games by an injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks before enduring an exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐮𝐞 pic.twitter.com/K66sHVKIOT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 21, 2020

After his poor performances in the playoffs, Paul George has been a part of several NBA trade rumors in the last few days, with one league executive believing that the LA Clippers could blow it up this off-season. The LA Clippers recently hired former assistant Tyronn Lue as head coach, which could see the team participate in a few NBA trades soon.