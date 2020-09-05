NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine to return to T'Wolves, Chris Paul on his way to Milwaukee?

NBA Trade Rumors are back dominating the headlines even though the 2019-20 season still to be concluded. It has already been curtains for 22 of the 30 teams in the NBA and their general managers are working full-time to make some big calls heading into the 2020 off-season. A few of the league's biggest names have featured recently in the NBA Trade Rumor market, and we are in for a happening few months to come if those updates have substance to them.

The NBA has still not made it official when the 2020 draft will commence, but teams are already willing to include their picks in trades to get better instantly ahead of next season. The Golden State Warriors have been rumored to be willing to trade their 2nd overall pick away, and in a shocking revelation, the owners of the 1st overall pick - the Minnesota Timberwolves - could also be doing the same to get Karl-Anthony Towns some much-needed help immediate help.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves to trade away 1st overall pick for Zach LaVine

Minnesota Timberwolves could be contenders with Towns, Russell and LaVine

The Minnesota Timberwolves did rather well to acquire the services of guard D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Golden State Warriors which sent forward Andrew Wiggins the other way. Their superstar - Karl-Anthony Towns - finally had a reliable guard to run some pick-and-roll offense with. The T'wolves fans were also blessed with the franchise winning the NBA Lottery to get the 1st overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

However, there is reason to believe that the Minnesota Timberwolves could be willing to give it away for a player who can come in immediately to form a 'big three' with Russell and Towns. That player could be none other than former T'wolves player Zach LaVine, who now plies his trade for the Chicago Bulls.

Take a look back at Zach LaVine's high flying rookie season with the #Twolves! http://t.co/3QM1qm3Kjf pic.twitter.com/FkIt4cmuyW — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 8, 2015

The Bulls have the 4th pick in the draft, and could decide to go for a complete rebuild by sending LaVine back to where he came from for the 1st overall pick. It is a move that makes sense for both teams, assuming that the T'wolves don't believe there is a generational player to be bagged in this draft class.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul to join Giannis Antetokounmpo

Paul will bring a winning culture to Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have a very competent player in Eric Bledsoe running the point guard position. However, his drop in performances when the playoffs arrive has been an issue for almost his entire career. As a result, the Bucks could think about pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with a genuine star like Chris Paul.

Put Chris Paul on the Bucks and you win a title. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) September 2, 2020

Chris Paul, at 35, is one of the true veterans in the NBA and one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. As he has shown this season, he is still capable of taking down teams on his own. His leadership and experienced would be invaluable to a Bucks team that very much needs it. Eric Bledsoe going to Oklahoma with a few picks might get the deal done for the Bucks.

