NBA Twitter dishes out hilarious reactions as LA Clippers sign Paul George to a 5-year max deal

The LA Clippers have had a strong offseason and their break received another boost today, as Paul George signed a 5-year, $226 million extension. However, the NBA fraternity on Twitter was amused that the team decided to extend George after his poor performances in the Orlando bubble, which led to a series of hilarious tweets.

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Since signing swingman Paul George from OKC Thunder in a blockbuster deal in 2019, the LA Clippers haven't been able to get superstar production from him. Injury issues and poor form plagued his 2019-20 NBA season, but despite that, George signed a 5-year max extension today, highlighting the franchise's trust in him.

However, Twitter wasn't as forgiving as the Clippers, and fans had a gala time on the social media site at the expense of Paul George. On that note, let's take a look at some of the funniest tweets -

“Pandemic P” is trending as COVID-19 news immediately following the Paul George extension. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AfqgqJ6CZg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

Lakers paying Anthony Davis for the next 5 seasons: $190 million



Clippers paying Paul George for the next 5 seasons: $226 million pic.twitter.com/EsH5fdlv4T — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) December 10, 2020

Paul George- extension based on a projected $112M cap in 2021/22



2021/22 $39,344,970



2022/23 $42,492,568



2023/24 $45,640,165



2024/25 $48,787,763 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 10, 2020

Paul George being treated like he's a 10th man on here is hilarious. — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) December 10, 2020

Paul George will be looking to make amends in the 2020-21 NBA campaign. After all, his poor shooting was one of the major reasons behind the LA Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA bubble.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

The dip in form was surprising considering he had a stellar 18-19 campaign, in which he was a dark horse candidate for the NBA MVP award. Paul George will be looking to recreate that form in the upcoming season, and play a major role in helping the LA Clippers win their first NBA title.

Maxing out Paul George after the bubble performance ?? pic.twitter.com/BsIN2oVWac — Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) December 10, 2020

Paul George’s extension is the $ trail on who got Doc fired. LAC traded away all their picks to get PG and he and Kawhi had player options for next year. They both could’ve been gone next year so he had all the leverage over Steve Balmer and CASHED OUT! Yea I said it, carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 10, 2020

paul george getting an extension for shooting a 3 off the side of the backboard and lying constantly in interviews is an inspirational story for people who fail upwards — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) December 10, 2020

Paul George has been in the news lately, primarily because of his comments on his former coach, Doc Rivers. The former Indiana Pacers star accused Rivers of not using him incorrectly, which led to George being restricted as a spot up shooter.

Paul George will make $226 Million over the next 5 Seasons. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gakspbwrOU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

Paul George and the LA Clippers will be looking to put the disappointment of the 2019-20 NBA season behind them. The team will look to start the upcoming campaign with a win against LA Lakers in the preseason game set to take place on Friday.

