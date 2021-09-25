New Orleans Pelicans Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season 

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to end their three-year playoff drought in the 2021-22 NBA season. They came close to qualifying for the play-in tournament last season, but injuries to key players hampered their chances of doing so.
The Pelicans have done some smart business this offseason. They managed to create cap flexibility by moving the contracts of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams. They also struck a sign-and-trade deal to move coveted free agent Lonzo Ball instead of losing him for nothing.
The New Orleans Pelicans have made decent additions to their roster. However, they are still far from looking like legitimate playoff contenders. Nonetheless, if they use their $17 million trade exception wisely when the season starts, that narrative about them could change.
On that note, here's a look at the New Orleans Pelicans' roster, key dates and preseason schedule heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
New Orleans Pelicans' roster for 2021-22 NBA Season
The New Orleans Pelicans' biggest signing this offseason was Jonas Valanciunas. His inclusion should benefit Zion Williamson the most. Valanciunas offers the kind of spacing Steven Adams doesn't. That inhibited Williamson, as the driving lanes were jammed with Adams on the floor.
Devonte' Graham was the team's other big signing. The former Charlotte Hornets guard will slot into the starting lineup as Lonzo Ball's replacement. Other notable additions are veterans Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple. Here's a look at the Pelicans' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:
The New Orleans Pelicans will be coached by Willie Green in the upcoming campaign. He worked as an assistant under Monty Williams at the Phoenix Suns last season. He seems excited to work with the young group of players. Green could inject some much-needed energy. It will be interesting to see how this partnership works out.
Key dates for New Orleans Pelicans entering the 2021-22 NBA season
Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.
Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.
Season Opener: Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).
New Orleans Pelicans preseason schedule and dates
The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to play four preseason games before they kickstart their 2021-22 campaign. The Pelicans will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in their first match. Here's the full schedule:
The New Orleans Pelicans will have only one game at home, against the Orlando Magic. All their other games will be on the road. All games can be viewed online via NBA League Pass with a subscription.
The Pelicans' season opener will be against the Philadelphia 76ers at home on October 20th. The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and online via NBA League Pass. You may click here to view the full schedule of the Pelicans' upcoming 2021-22 NBA campaign.