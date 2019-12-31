New Orleans Pelicans Rumors: Jrue Holiday set to stay until at least the summer, Lonzo Ball could be traded and more

Jrue Holiday is among the players being linked with an exit from the New Orleans Pelicans

Despite trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2019-20 season with the belief that they could compete. In addition to getting Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Lonzo Ball as part of the trade for Davis, the Pelicans also received a tremendous boost when they beat the odds to land Zion Williamson with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft.

J.J. Redick was also signed by a front office that clearly had eyes on making a return to the postseason, although Williamson has yet to make his debut, and the Pelicans have slumped to an 11-23 start to the season. They have won four consecutive games, although only the Golden State Warriors possess a worst record heading into 2020 - and a playoff appearance now seems out of the question. Due to this, the Pelicans may be active ahead of the trade deadline, and here we will take a look at all the latest trade rumors you need to know.

#1 Jrue Holiday unlikely to be traded this season but could be moved in the summer

Jrue Holiday has been a consistent performer for the Pelicans

Jrue Holiday has been among the Pelicans' best performers since joining the team back in 2013, and the point guard could be in line to make a second All-Star appearance following an impressive start to the season. Due to his excellent form, Holiday has been linked with the likes of the Miami Heat, although Sean Deveney of Heavy believes that the 29-year-old will stay until at least the end of the season. He said,

"According to sources, New Orleans has made it clear that it’s their preference to keep Holiday, have him be a stabilizing veteran force as the team continues its rebuild and look ahead toward trying to put the team back into the postseason next year. Alternatively, the plan is to explore trading Holiday in the offseason."

Holiday has made 32 appearances for the Pelicans this season, averaging 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He is under contract until the 2021-22 season and is owed $51 million over the next two years.

