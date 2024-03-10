New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

The upcoming New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks matchup on Sunday is intriguing, as both teams have different injury situations. Despite this, both teams are on three-game winning streaks heading into the game.

The Pelicans will face the Hawks with no new injuries, but guard Dyson Daniels remains out as he continues to recover from left knee surgery.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks are dealing with several injuries. All-Star guard Trae Young is out with a left fifth finger torn ligament, while reserve guard Kobe Bufkin is sidelined with a left big toe sprain.

Atlanta's frontcourt is also affected, with Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson both out. Okongwu is dealing with a left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis, while Johnson has a right ankle sprain.

Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray is listed as probable with a left calf contusion.

The Hawks have a myriad of absences but they can remain competitive and give New Orleans problems.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawksgame at the State Farm Arena is scheduled to begin at 6 PM. ET.

For streaming, the game can be watched on fuboTV or using NBA League Pass.

The game will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV for the home audience and on Bally Sports New Orleans for the away audience. Radio coverage for the home audience will be on WZGC, while the away audience can tune in to WRNO 99.5FM.

Spread: Pelicans -5.5 vs Hawks +5.5

Moneyline: Pelicans -239 vs Hawks +193

Total over and under: Pelicans O 224.5 vs Hawks U 224.5

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks game preview

The New Orleans Pelicans enter the game with their core lineup intact and in good health. They have secured impressive double-digit wins in two of their last three games, with key players Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson shining in each victory. These wins have come against strong opponents like the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have seen Dejounte Murray step up as a reliable primary option, especially with Trae Young out due to injury. Murray's recent career-high 41-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies capped an impressive three-game run where he averaged 26.7 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds, helping the team secure victories over the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Supporting Murray were Saddiq Bey, who averaged 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the last three games, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds during this stretch.

It will be intriguing to see how Zion Williamson performs, especially with Onyeka Okongwu's absence leaving a gap in the Hawks' frontline. However, Clint Capela's size and length could pose a challenge for Williamson.

The matchup between two lengthy athletes in Murray and Ingram could also be an interesting angle.

While the New Orleans Pelicans are favored to win the game, the Atlanta Hawks' bench should not be underestimated. They have the potential to be a game-changer and could contribute to an upset, as demonstrated in the team's last three games.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

Anticipate the Bucks to start CJ McCollum and Herb Jones at the guard spots, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson at the forward spots and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

For the Hawks, expect a starting lineup of guards Dejounte Murray and Vit Krejci, forwards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey, and center Clint Capela

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Dejounte Murray's props for the game are as follows: over 23.5 points (-125), over 5.5 rebounds (-135), and over 7.5 assists (-105). The numbers are easy to achieve for Murray with a bunch of his teammates out, especially the points and rebounds, as he averages 7.2 boards against the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson's 22.5 points projection is also worth watching, especially considering the frontcourt gap in the Hawks' lineup due to injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks are currently on three-game losing streaks. However, the Pelicans have the advantage with their healthy stars, which could lead to a win for them. A loss for the Pelicans would not be surprising, considering how the Hawks have performed in recent games without Trae Young.