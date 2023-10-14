New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The New Orleans Pelicans, who are winless in two preseason games, will play against the unbeaten Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Atlanta hasn’t lost in two games and will like to keep it that way when they host the Pelicans at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. The Pelicans were blown away in both their losses despite the presence of Zion Williamson. They will be trying to put on a better performance against the Hawks.
Atlanta, behind their star duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, won two close games. They edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-107 in their debut and followed it up with a thrilling 103-102 victory versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Pelicans vs. Hawks game details
Teams: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date & Time: October 14, 2023 / 3:30 PM ET
Venue: Gateway Center / College Park, Georgia
Preview
The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the hardest-working teams last season. They managed to enter the play-in tournament even without superstar forward Zion Williamson. New Orleans had to outwork and outhustle their opponents most of the time to win.
This preseason has to be alarming. Pelicans coach Willie Green has used his starting unit composed of Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum in their losses.
Against the Rockets, the New Orleans Pelicans were down 56-40 after the first 24 minutes of the game. They couldn’t even mount a serious rally. The team’s collective body language didn’t look good, particularly in their loss to Houston.
The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have all been grit and energy. Sure, they played in front of their home fans in their back-to-back wins, but they also had more zip to their game compared to the Pelicans.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela have been excellent in their wins. The Hawks will count on those three to lead them again.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Odds & Prediction
Spread: Pelicans (+3.5) vs. Hawks (-3.5)
Over/Under: 218.5
Moneyline: Pelicans (+124) vs. Hawks (-148)
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green wouldn’t mind preseason losses. However, he must be disturbed by how his team failed to compete for 48 minutes in back-to-back losses.
After playing his top five players in two games, he may opt to rest a few of them, including Zion Williamson. If that were the case, they would be hard-pressed to win against the Atlanta Hawks.
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray might also be forced to sit out after playing in two consecutive games. Without them, the Pelicans will have a better chance of winning.
Still, playing in front of their home fans and with the kind of energy they’ve shown, they could keep on winning.
New Orleans Pelicans roster
- Dereon Seabron
- Zion Williamson
- Landers Nolley II
- CJ McCollum
- Herbert Jones
- Naji Marshall
- Dyson Daniels
- Kaiser Gates
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- Brandon Ingram
- Jose Alvarado
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Jalen Crutcher
- Larry Nance Jr.
- Jordan Hawkins
- Trey Murphy III
- E.J. Liddell
- Malcolm Hill
- Cody Zeller
- Tevian Jones
- Trey Jemison
Atlanta Hawks roster
- Miles Norris
- Kobe Bufkin
- Seth Lundy
- Mouhamed Gueye
- David Singleton
- Bruno Fernando
- Jalen Johnson
- Trent Forrest
- Dejounte Murray
- Patty Mills
- Trae Young
- De’Andre Hunter
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- AJ Griffin
- Clint Capela
- Onyeka Okungwu
- Wesley Matthews
- Garrison Matthews
- Saddiq Bey
