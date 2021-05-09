New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center tonight.

The Pelicans are coming off a 107-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Hornets were victorious in their last NBA game, defeating the Orlando Magic 122-112.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Hart will probably miss the rest of the season with a thumb injury. Brandon Ingram is out with an ankle problem, while Zion Williamson will not be able to feature because of a finger issue.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's status is probable following an ankle injury, while Steven Adams is questionable to play tonight.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons

Miles Bridges is undergoing quarantine as per the league's COVID-19 policy, which rules him out of the clash.

Cody Martin and Nate Darling have been sidelined with ankle injuries, while Gordon Hayward continues to miss games because of a foot problem.

Devonte' Graham's participation is in question due to a knee injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy will start the game with a back court of Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe, with Naji Marshall starting at small forward.

James Johnson will take Zion Williamson's place in the starting lineup, while Willy Hernangomez will start at center if Steven Adams is unable to suit up for the clash.

Youngsters Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis want Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren to be replaced

Charlotte Hornets

Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball will start at point guard. Terry Rozier will partner him in the Charlotte Hornets back court, while Jaden McDaniels will take up the small forward spot.

PJ Washington will start at the 4 and Bismack Biyombo is expected to retain his place as the team's starting center.

A triple-double at just 19 years and 140 days old. 🤯 Have we mentioned this kid is special? #LaMeloForROY | https://t.co/lIaZLN1gsY pic.twitter.com/rrNV6T5pNw — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 9, 2021

Former Boston Celtics player Brad Wanamaker will share minutes with Ball at point guard as part of the bench unit.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Naji Marshall | Power Forward - James Johnson | Center - Willy Hernangomez

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Bismack Biyombo

Also Read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 7th, 2021