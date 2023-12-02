New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls | Prediction and betting tips | December 2, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of the ten games that the NBA will treat their fans with on Saturday, December 2. This is the first time that these two teams will face off in the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans have won their last three games against the Bulls.

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming in this matchup with back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. Their current record is 11-9 and they are eighth in the NBA Western Conference standings.

On the other side, the Chicago Bulls were able to snap a five-game losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime. It was only their sixth win of the season in 20 games.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls game will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, December 2. NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports New Orleans share the television broadcast rights. The match tips off at 8pm Eastern Time and NBA fans can catch the online live stream through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-175) vs Bulls (+155)

Spread: Pelicans -4.0 (-110) vs +4.0 Bulls (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (u220.5) vs Bulls (o226.5)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Chicago Bulls still have Zach LaVine on the injured list and he is only expected to be back by mid-December. Also on the list is DeMar DeRozan but he is marked as 'questionable' with an ankle injury. Onuralp Bitim is ruled as 'out' due to sickness while Lonzo Ball is out for the season after getting knee surgery.

Jose Alvarado is 'questionable' to play for the New Orleans Pelicans. Joining him on the injured list is Matt Rtan who has a calf injury and should be back by mid-December. Larry Nance Jr. would need more time to heal his rib injury and he should return by mid-January

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted lineups

With no Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, replacing them in the starting lineup are Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu. Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso and Coby White were the rest of the starters in their last game.

CJ McCollum returned and was on the starting lineup during their last game. Joining him was Herb Jones while Jonas Valanciounas was at center. Zion Willamson and Brandon Ingram occupy the starting forward positions.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

With no DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic registered 29 points against the Bucks. He is given an NBA prop of 18.5 points and he should go over that mark again.

Zion Williamson has an NBA prop of 23.5 points and he failed to make that mark in their last game with only 12. The former Duke Blue Devil should be able to bounce back stronger against the Bulls to push his scoring mark up again.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Even with the lack of stars, the Chicago Bulls have been going over the total in their last four games while the New Orleans Pelicans only went over once in their last four matches. The total of this matchup should be dictated by the Bulls and the total should go over again.

Four points are on the spread of this game and this should not be a close matchup. The spread should be covered with the Pelicans winning this road game.