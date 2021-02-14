New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Match Preview - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena this Sunday evening in an exciting matchup.

The New Orleans Pelicans have performed decently for a 6-4 run in the last ten games. The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, have temporarily moved up from the last spot in the East rankings after winning against the Celtics in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 15th February 5.30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have registered some big wins against quality opposition in their last ten outings. Teams like the Bucks and the Suns were two of the top teams the Pelicans beat during this period. They are currently on a 2-game losing streak after surrendering to brilliant performances by Luka Doncic for the Mavs and by Zach Lavine for the Bulls.

Looking at the bright side of the two losses, key players like Zion and Ingram have maintained their performances despite the New Orleans Pelicans failing as a team. Stan Van Gundy will be hoping his team can replicate the performance from their 130-100 blowout victory over the Houston Rockets, which also happens to be their last win.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has been racking up impressive stats and has helped keep the New Orleans Pelicans somewhat relevant in this stacked Western Conference this season. The 2019 number 1 overall pick is leading the Pelicans in scoring with 23.8 PPG next to his name.

Zion put in a monumental effort against the Mavs, who toppled the Pelicans in a high-scoring game and had a career-high 36 points on 14-of-15 shooting. If he continues to play like this, he could be a huge problem to deal with for the Detroit Pistons.

Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Eric Bledsoe, F - Zion Williamson, F - Brandon Ingram, C - Steven Adams

Detroit Pistons Preview

The rebuilding Detroit Pistons have been kind of impressive, despite their below-average performances for the majority of this season, and Dwayne Casey's team have registered victories against some of the top sides this season. The list included East leaders 76ers, West leaders Utah Jazz, the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and most recently the Boston Celtics.

This proves that the Detroit Pistons do have the potential to play really well in the foreseeable future and Dwayne Casey's men will be eager to try and be more consistent from here on.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has been phenomenal this year. The former Denver Nuggets forward was even brought up in the NBA's Most Improved Player of the year conversations time and again due to his splendid performances in almost every game. The Detroit Pistons' best player this season is averaging a team-high 23.7 points and 1.4 blocks per game.

His last 2 games were okay compared to his performances before that. Grant will be hoping he can make a good comeback in the next game and lead his team to a second consecutive win.

Jerami Grant career 30-point games



First 458 games: 0

Last 20 games: 5 pic.twitter.com/rzKVDd5aFL — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Delon Wright, G - Wayne Ellington, F - Blake Griffin, F - Jerami Grant, C - Mason Plumlee

Pelicans vs. Pistons Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons are quite unpredictable. They might beat a top-ranked team one day and lose to the worst team in the NBA the other. Looking at the squad and players' form, the New Orleans Pelicans seem stronger than the Detroit Pistons. If the Pelicans stay solid defensively they can win this matchup easily.

Where to watch Pelicans vs. Pistons?

Local coverage of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons will be telecast on Fox Sports Detroit and Fox Sports New Orleans. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.