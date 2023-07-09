New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League 2023 (9th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head against Golden State Warriors later today in Las Vegas for the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League.

The Pelicans started their trip to Las Vegas with an 88-102 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves. Similarly, Golden State Warriors also dropped their first game in Las Vegas to Los Angeles Lakers, with the score reading 96-103.

Prediction: Based on how the Warriors performed during the California Classic Summer League games, and notwithstanding the loss to the Lakers, they are primed to redeem themselves against the Pelicans.

Players to watch: Dyson Daniels and Brandin Podziemski

Despite the loss, New Orleans Pelicans' Dyson Daniels had quite a game against the Timberwolves. Daniels dropped 18 points (6-of-14 shooting), 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.

While his 3-point shot didn't go down, he remained relentless in getting to the basket. He would also finish either through floaters or by laying it up strong against defenders. Daniels has always been a competitive defender, which he was able to showcase against Minnesota.

After showing out during the Golden State Warriors California Classic Summer League games, Brandin Podziemski didn't have the best of games against the Lakers. Podziemski only had 9 points (3-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range) and 11 rebounds.

Against a good defender in Dyson Daniels, Brandin Podziemski has the opportunity to put up an impressive performance with both listed at the guard position.

Golden State Warriors Summer League roster

Player and No. Position Brandin Podziemski (#2) Guard Gabe Kalscheur (#21) Guard Lester Quinones (#25) Guard Adam Seiko (#33) Guard Kendrick Davis (#37) Guard Craig Sword (#38) Guard Yuri Collins (#41) Guard Adam Kunkel (#55) Guard Gui Santos (#15) Forward Mikael Jantunen (#18) Forward Javan Johnson (#31) Forward Isiaha Mike (#44) Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (#32) Forward-Center Reggie Perry (#12) Center Jayce Johnson (#36) Center

The head coach of the Golden State Warriors Summer League team is Jacob Rubin. The assistant coaches of the team are Hilton Armstrong, Klinton Carlson, Hannah Heiring, Noel Hightower, Nick Kerr, Khalid Robinson, Davit Rogava, Will Sheehey, Mychel Thompson, Anthony Vereen, and Lainn Wilson.

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League roster

Player and No. Position Dereon Seabron (#0) Guard Dyson Daniels (#11) Guard Jalen Crutcher (#18) Guard Izaiah Brockington (#21) Guard Jordan Hawkins (#24) Guard Frank Bartley IV (#29) Guard Tevian Jones (#30) Guard-Forward Landers Nolley II (#34) Guard-Forward E.J. Liddell (#32) Forward Kamaka Heppa (#43) Forward Karlo Matkovic (#12) Forward-Center Garrison Brooks (#36) Forward-Center Liam Robbins (#55) Center

The head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team is Casey Hill.

Golden State Warriors Brandin Podziemski on his mindset heading into Summer League and New Orleans Pelicans Dyson Daniels on his role within the team

The Warriors' 19th overall pick, Brandin Poziemski, spoke confidently about the team's level of success heading into the Summer League.

"I’m obviously the youngest guy on the summer league team but I’m expected to have a high role and lead guys," Podziemski said. "Going through that first summer practice was exciting for me, just to see how good players are that we have around here, and made me believe that we should go 7-0 in summer league."

Dyson Daniels, on the other hand, spoke about the areas of improvement he made in preparation for the Summer League and his sophomore season.

"For me, it's about getting in the gym, working on my ball handling, especially on the pressure," Daniels said. "I'm trying to be in that point guard role. So, a lot of ball handling and shooting, a lot of time in the weight room as well putting on some size."

Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off at 7:00 PM Pacific Time. Catch the game live on ESPN2.

