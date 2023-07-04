What is the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League schedule? Taking a closer look

The Los Angeles Lakers have already kicked off their 2023 NBA Summer League with a game against the Miami Heat. With only one more game left in the California Classic, we take a look at their schedule for the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a team to look out for in Summer League. Considering that the franchise has usually put forth some intriguing but competitive rosters in each edition, the Lakers will hope to do the same this time around.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles hasn't had the best start to their 2023 campaign. With a 107-90 loss in their first game against the Heat, the Lakers go into their final game of the California Classic with some negative momentum. Fortunately, however, these results have no impact on their position in the Las Vegas tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read: How does NBA Summer League work? Looking at league's offseason tournament

The Las Vegas Summer League is due to begin on July 7th. The Lakers are playing their first game on opening night against the Golden State Warriors. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN. With four games in total, we take a look at the Lakers' overall schedule.

Day Date Away Home ET Arena National TV Fri 7/7/2023 Golden State Lakers 11:00 PM T&M ESPN Sun 7/9/2023 Lakers Charlotte 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 Wed 7/12/23 Lakers Boston 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 Fri 7/14/2023 Memphis Lakers 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV

The Lakers will be going up against some of the most popular teams in the NBA in the Summer League. While considering that they have a fairly potent roster of their own, we look forward to seeing how well they fare this year.

What is the Los Angeles Lakers' roster for the 2023 NBA Summer League?

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to bring in two picks in this year's NBA Draft - Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis. Both of these players are expected to be on the roster for the Las Vegas Summer League.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will also see a lot of familiar players return for the tournament. The likes of Cole Swider, Max Christie and Scottie Pippen Jr. will all be a part of the team.

A familiar face in Sacha Killeya-Jones will also be on the roster for the Lakers in the Summer League. The big man has consistently shown up for the team during the tournament. Other players include LJ Figueroa, Damion Baugh, Colin Castleton, Alex Fudge, D'Moi Hodge and Bryce Hamilton.

Looking at the box score from the Heat game, it is evident that the Lakers have some work to do. With the roster still finding its rhythm, the Purple and Gold could produce some surprises in Las Vegas this year.

Poll : 0 votes