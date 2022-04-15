New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. Both teams will be playing in the final play-in tournament game to secure the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
The Pelicans are coming off a 113-103 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in the Nine-Ten Game. CJ McCollum scored a game-high 32 points in the win, while shooting 52.2%.
The Clippers, on the other hand, lost in the Seven-Eight Game on Tuesday to the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104, losing their claim to the seventh seed. Paul George made a strong contribution of 34 points, but the Timberwolves surged in the fourth quarter and took the win.
The Pelicans hold a 3-1 series lead against the Clippers over the regular season.
The winner of the game will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Pelicans will play without Zion Williamson, who has not completely recovered from his right foot fracture that has kept him out all season. Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL and a grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.
LA Clippers Injury Report
Paul George will be unavailable for the play-in game after entering the league's health and safety protocols. Luke Kennard is listed as questionable, suffering from a sore right hamstring. Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston will remain on the sidelines, with no set timetable for their return.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 15th, 2022
The Pelicans are favored to win on the road, considering Paul George’s entry into the league’s health and safety protocols. Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram have been playing well also, supporting CJ McCollum.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Betting Tips
New Orleans Pelicans
1. The Pelicans have averaged 107.5 points against the Clippers this season.
2. The Pelicans had a record of 17-24 on the road this season.
3. The Pelicans were 13-13 with CJ McCollum this season.
LA Clippers
1. The Clippers finished the regular season with a five-game winning streak.
2. The Clippers had a record of 25-16 at home this season.
3. The Clippers have averaged 118.2 points in their last five outings, including the play-in game against the Timberwolves.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Brandon Ingram at small forward. Jaxson Hayes will start as a power forward, with Jonas Valanciunas manning the paint to round up the starting five.
LA Clippers
Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann are likely to be the team’s starting backcourt, with Jackson playing at point. Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum will fill the forward positions, with Ivica Zubac as the team’s starting center.
1. The Pelicans had a 25-27 record against Western Conference teams this season.
2. The Clippers finished the regular season ranked 11th in points allowed (108.4).
3. CJ McCollum has averaged 22.6 points in his last five outings (minimum 25 minutes played).
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s
New Orleans Pelicans
Point Guard – CJ McCollum | Shooting Guard – Herbert Jones | Small Forward – Brandon Ingram | Power Forward – Jaxson Hayes | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.
LA Clippers
Point Guard – Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard – Paul George | Small Forward – Marcus Morris | Power Forward – Nicolas Batum | Center – Ivica Zubac.
