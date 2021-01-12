New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the LA Clippers for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA in an intriguing clash.

In their last game, the LA Clippers narrowly escaped narrowly with a 130-127 win against the Chicago Bulls and will look to continue their winning momentum against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans, however, will look to arrest their 3-game skid with a win against one of the best teams in the competition.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 13, 7:00 PM ET.

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA Schedule here.

Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have not performed up to the mark, as they are languishing in 12th place in the East after a 4-5 record start to the season.

They started the season well by winning their first two games but have recently lost three games on the trot. The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be in playoff contention this season, but it looks like they are having issues in closing out games.

DUNK of the Night: January 8th



👉 Zion Williamson of the @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/CPBw6gkTSL — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 9, 2021

On paper, some of their players have performed impressively, but collectively the New Orleans Pelicans have been largely underwhelming.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy needs to install a winning culture and figure out a way to prioritize winning over hollow stats if the New Orleans Pelicans are to make a run for the playoffs this season.

Key Player - Zion Willamson

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

Advertisement

Zion Williamson could be one of the key players for the New Orleans Pelicans in this game, as he has impressive attributes and also brings his teammates into play.

His dominance near the paint and his crazy physical ability draws opposition players towards him. In those situations, he would need to make better decisions and find open shooters like JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram and even Lonzo Ball for that matter.

Zion Williamson is still in his second season in th competition but is already putting up impressive stats, averaging 21.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting at 55.7% from the field. However, he needs to improve on his rather abysmal 1.3 assists per game if the New Orleans Pelicans hope to have a successful game against the LA Clippers.

New Orleans Pelicans' Predicted Lineup

Zion Willamson, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been largely impressive this season. But in their last two games, they have blown hot and cold, suffering a 105-110 defeat against the Golden State Warriors before narrowly managing to beat the Chicago Bulls.

Both Paul George and Kwahi Leonard have started the season in full throttle after being embarrassed in the bubble last September.

A mix of our best plays for your Monday.



📼 The Way Up with @CityNational pic.twitter.com/tpaczjtsv9 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

Paul George, who is playing like an MVP, is is the heart of the LA Lakers play, while the best player on the team, Kwahi Leonard, has come back even after suffering a blow to the face that required nine stitches in the mouth.

The LA Clippers are on a mission and are one of the teams to watch out for this season.

Key Player - Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz

Paul George had a tough off-season, with questions of him being the correct complementary second star for Kwahi Leonard being raised. However, just before the season started, the LA Clippers took a leap of faith and signed George on a 4-year $190 million extension.

George has responded by playing like an MVP at both ends of the floor. He is averaging 25 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting at 49.7% from the field and an outstanding 51.2% from the 3-point range while dominating at the defensive end.

He is one of the frontrunners in the MVP race and could definitely be a key player against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LA Clippers' Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

Paul George, Kwahi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley.

Pelicans vs Clippers prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans, who are on a 3-game losing streak, may have to wait to return to winning ways, as the LA Clippers could be too strong for them. In fact, barring outstanding performances from Williamson or Ingram, the LA Clippers could have a blowout victory.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Clippers?

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Prime and will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.