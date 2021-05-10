New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum in the latest round of NBA 2020/21 matches.

The Pelicans are coming off a 112-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets, while the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 109-99 in their last NBA game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Hart is set to miss the rest of the season with a thumb injury. Brandon Ingram is out with an ankle problem, while Zion Williamson will not be able to feature because of a finger issue.

Former OKC Thunder center Steven Adams has been ruled out with a toe injury.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

Sean McDermott is sidelined with a foot injury, while Grayson Allen is not available for selection following an abdomen issue. All other players will be available for selection.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy will start the game with a backcourt of Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe, with Naji Marshall starting at small forward.

James Johnson will take Zion Williamson's place in the starting lineup, while Willy Hernangomez will start at center. Jaxson Hayes has averaged 15.6 minutes and 7 points per game, and he will come off the bench to share minutes with Hernangomez.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis want Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren to be replaced

Memphis Grizzlies

With Jaren Jackson Jr. returning to the starting lineup recently at power forward, Kyle Anderson has been moved to small forward. Dillon Brooks will start at shooting guard, with star sophomore Ja Morant partnering him in the backcourt.

.@memgrizz injury report, May 10 vs @PelicansNBA:



OUT

Grayson Allen — LT abdominal soreness

Sean McDermott — LT foot soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 9, 2021

Jonas Valanciunas will start at the center spot. Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman are all expected to play rotation minutes tonight.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Naji Marshall l Power Forward - James Johnson l Center - Willy Hernangomez

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Also Read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 7th, 2021