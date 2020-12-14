New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat will kick off their respective NBA preseason campaigns by facing off in a highly anticipated clash on Monday. NBA fans are set to be treated to a mouth-watering duel between Zion Williamson and Bam Adebayo, as the 2 youngsters will lock horns to prove who is more dominant in the paint.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Monday, December 14th, 7 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans have a young roster, and it will be a tough task for them to overcome a Miami Heat team that went to the NBA Finals last season. It will be Stan Van Gundy's first game in charge for the Pelicans, and it will be intriguing to watch how he will fare in this NBA preseason game.

Miami Heat Preview

On the eve of our 1st preseason game the guys are ready to pick up where they left off thanks to continuity and camaraderie.



Take a sip of this Cup of Joe for more inside scoop from Training Camp https://t.co/1PQy8wEtb3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 13, 2020

The Miami Heat will look to shake off their disappointment of not winning a chip in the 2019-20 season, as they came up short against a star-studded LA Lakers roster. Erik Spoelstra's team will look to run it back this season, and off-season acquisitions Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless should help them. The Miami Heat might roll out a strong lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans, as they will want to start the season on a positive note.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Despite emptying the tank in a grueling postseason run in the 19-20 campaign, Jimmy Butler will be expected to lead the Miami Heat against the Pelicans in their preseason opener. Butler is a high-impact player on both the ends of the basketball court, and he is the team's primary playmaker and scorer. The former Chicago Bull would love to come up against a weak Pelicans perimeter defense, who lost Jrue Holiday in the off-season.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Maurice Harkless, Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans retooled their roster and coaching staff this off-season, bringing in former Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy. The Pelicans lost the veteran presence of two-way guard Jrue Holiday but were able to add dominant big Steven Adams. New Orleans Pelicans will be heavily dependent on their front court this season, as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will be expected to carry them to the playoffs.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

After missing a chunk of 2019-20 season due to injury, burly forward Zion Williamson will be making a return to NBA basketball, much to the delight of New Orleans Pelicans fans. Recent reports indicate that Williamson has worked hard on his body and skillset this off-season, and a preseason match against the Miami Heat will help him gauge where he stands regarding his preparation for the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans will expect him to be a threat in the paint, troubling the Miami Heat with his scoring and rebounding.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Pelicans vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are a well-coached and drilled team, while the New Orleans Pelicans will field a starting lineup of comparatively inexperienced players who will be playing their first game under a new coach. It is safe to say that the Miami Heat will be in a position to complete a rout against the Pelicans, who are expected to be a bit rusty.

Where to Watch Pelicans vs Heat

Locally, the game can be watched on Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Sun. You can also catch the game on NBA League Pass.

