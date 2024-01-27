New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 27, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans versus Milwaukee Bucks matchup is part of the huge 10-game slate scheduled by the NBA for Saturday, Jan. 27. This is going to be the first time both teams encounter each other in the 2023-24 season, but the Bucks have prevailed over the Pelicans in their last three matchups.

The Milwaukee Bucks got their three-game winning streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their most recent game. The team still holds the second-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with 31-14.

On the other side of the fence, the New Orleans Pelicans are also coming in from a tough blowout loss against the OKC Thunder, 107-83. Their record stands at 26-19 and sit seventh in the Western Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans versus Milwaukee Bucks game will occur inside the halls of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 27. The live television broadcast by Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports New Orleans will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Both feeds are made available for NBA League Pass subscribers via online live stream.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+165) vs Bucks (-200)

Spread: Pelicans +5.0 (-110) vs -5.0 Bucks (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (u241.0) vs Bucks (o241.0)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have no players on their injury list. That means Giannis Antetokounmpo is very healthy after being monitored closely with his recent injury. The rest of the team are also available to play against the Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans report that Zion Williamson is "questionable" to play due to a foot injury. Matt Ryan is out against the Bucks and he should return to the team's roster by mid-February.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted lineups

Assuming their regular starters remain injury-free, the Milwaukee Bucks are anticipated to have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, and Malik Beasley as their starting lineup in the game against the Pelicans.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, if Zion Williamson is scratched again against the Bucks, he should be replaced by Trey Murph III. The rest of the starters should be Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciounas, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a high NBA prop of 31.5 points and he has only gone over just once in the last four games. It is quite risky to put him over, especially since there is a recent transition with the introduction of Doc Rivers as their new head coach.

The NBA prop given to Brandon Ingram is 21.5 points and he has not gone over in the last two games. Even without Zion Williamson, he struggled to take over the scoring department making him a risk to put over.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

Even with the recent loss, the Milwaukee Bucks have enough firepower to take this game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks should cover the spread and the total should go over just like in the last six matches that they had.

