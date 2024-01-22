Zion Williamson ‘shock the world’ promise backfires as NBA fans target his old tweet: “Loud mouth socialite he was banging” 

Before being drafted into the NBA, Zion Williamson was already in the eyes of the media and fans for the promise he showed. Unfortunately, things have not panned out that way for Williamson and his fans.

Drafted in 2019, Williamson only played 149 games due to injuries. He missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an injury (broken foot) he sustained in the offseason prior.

Despite all this, the New Orleans Pelicans star still believes he can shock the world.

"I'm going to shock the world," Williamson tweeted on his official account.

However, the post backfired and has become the butt of the joke for NBA fans on social media.

"The only shock we have had so far is the loud mouth socialite he was banging," one X user tweeted in reference to his past relationship.

"Shocked by his caloric intake," tweeted another fan, taking shots at his weight.

Although Williamson did impress and maybe even shock some when he finally made his official NBA debut, many were unimpressed.

Zion Williamson has been available for most of the New Orleans Pelicans' games this season

Zion Williamson's career took off with a tear in his meniscus in the pre-season. He thus missed 44 games before he could officially make his NBA debut. Unfortunately for Williamson, he would sustain more injuries in the future that would cause him to miss games, defining his career.

His lower body became a concern for the franchise that drafted him. The front office added a clause in his contract that said his salary becomes non-guaranteed if he misses a certain number of games.

Thankfully for Williamson, his fans and the New Orleans Pelicans, he has been available for most of their games this season. Out of the 43 games the team played, he was in 35, averaging 30.4 minutes per contest.

His presence and performance have been valuable for the team, as he is averaging the most points per game with 22.0. Aside from scoring, he is second in rebounding behind Jonas Valanciunas with 5.7 rpg and third in assists with 4.6 apg.

Williamson is crucial to the Pelicans roster. And if he is healthy, his team can become a true contender in the following seasons.

