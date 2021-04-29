New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday night.

The Pelicans are eleventh in the Western Conference standings with a 27-35 record, while the Thunder are 13th with a 21-41 record.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will miss the services of Steven Adams, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart on Thursday

Steven Adams will miss Thursday's game due to a toe injury, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been sidelined with an ankle problem. Josh Hart is out indefinitely with a thumb issue.

OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a few players on their injury report

Gabriel Deck will not feature in Thursday's game because of an undisclosed issue. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out for an indefinite period following a foot injury.

Charlie Brown is out for personal reasons, while Mike Muscala will miss out because of an ankle problem. Josh Hall is not available for selection due to a knee injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will likely field a backcourt of Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe, with Brandon Ingram playing at the 3.

Zion Williamson will start at power forward, while Steven Adams will start at the center position.

Recap from tonight's game in Denver

Kira Lewis Jr. and Willy Hernangomez are expected to come off the bench and play rotation minutes. Jaxson Hayes will likely split minutes with Adams at the 5.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder's backcourt will likely consist of Theo Maledon and Luguentz Dort.

Darius Bazley and rookie Aleksej Pokusevski will take up the forward spots, while Moses Brown will start at the center position.

Isaiah Roby has averaged 9 points and close to 6 rebounds per game. He will be an integral part of the OKC Thunder bench unit in Thursday's clash.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder predicted starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe Shooting Guard - Lonzo Ball Small Forward - Brandon Ingram Power Forward - Zion Williamson Center - Steven Adams

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort Small Forward - Darius Bazley Power Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski Center - Moses Brown

