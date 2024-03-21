New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024

There are seven games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, including the New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with Magic sweeping last season's series. The Pelicans have not beaten Orlando since Dec. 23, 2021.

The Pelicans and the Magic are currently in the No. 5 spot in their respective conferences. Both teams have surprised a lot of people this season led by a couple of star duos and a bunch of perfect role players.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are the pillars of the Pelicans, while Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the future of the Magic. It's quite refreshing to see these two teams doing better this season and possibly making the playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic game is on Thursday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-140) vs Magic (+120)

Spread: Pelicans -3 (-115) vs Magic +3 (-105)

Total (O/U): Pelicans o207.5 (-110) vs Magic u207.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to have a stronghold on the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games. They started their four-game road trip with a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic also look like the potential fifth seed in the East with a 2.5-game lead over the Indiana Pacers. They have won four in a row and eight of their last 10 games like the Pelicans. They are coming off an easy blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotation

The New Orleans Pelicans have two players on the injury report, one listed out and tagged as questionable. Head coach Willie Green is expected to stick to his regular starting five of:

PG: CJ McCollum | SG: Herb Jones | SF: Brandon Ingram | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Green has a nine-man rotation that also involves Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have a clean slate and no player is on the injury report. Head coach Jamahl Mosley will use the following starting lineup:

PG: Jalen Suggs | SG: Gary Harris | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Mosley's current rotation has Cole Anthony as the sixth man, with Joe Ingles, Caleb Houstan and Moritz Wagner also getting minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is lower than his season average. However, Williamson has scored at least 26 points in his last five games, so bet on him to continue his hot streak against the Magic.

Paolo Banchero is favored to score less than 21.5 points, which is below his season average. Banchero has only gone over 21.5 points once in his last four games, but all were blowouts.

Tonight's game will likely be close, so bet on Banchero to score more than 22 points because that's what the Magic need from him to get the win.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are the slight favorites to win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. However, it's an even game between two of the best teams in the NBA this season, with the Magic having the homecourt advantage.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Magic will get the upset win and cover the spread, while the total is expected to go over 207.5 points.

