New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th March 2020

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Last Game Results

New Orleans Pelicans (28-36): 120-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (8 March)

Sacramento Kings (28-36): 113-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors (8 March)

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

As the race for the eighth spot in the West gets closer and closer, every game becomes critical for the competing teams at the lower part of the table.

The resurgent New Orleans Pelicans are sitting at the ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 28-36 for the season. They beat the Timberwolves in the last game after Jrue Holiday dropped 37 points on the night, dishing eight assists, and grabbing nine rebounds. Along with him, Zion Williamson was equally dominant on the night as he finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Pelicans will be looking to continue their impressive run by beating the Kings tonight.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is a beast on the court, who has revamped this Pelicans side. He is averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and is shooting at 58.9% from the field.

Zion needs to perform at his level best if the Pelicans need to make it to the playoffs this season.

Pelicans' predicted lineup

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have split their last four games, and sitting at the 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Kings lost to the Toronto Raptors in their last game at home. Despite the loss, De'Aaron Fox had an impressive outing as he finished with 28 points and four assists. He was supported by Kent Bazemore and Alex Len- who finished with 15 points apiece coming off the bench.

The Kings are against the rival Pelicans tonight, and a win will give them a lot of hope going ahead in the final stages of the regular season.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game for the season. He is shooting 47.5% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the three-point line.

Fox looked solid in the last game against the Raptors and will be willing to replicate his performance against the Pelicans.

Kings' Predicted Lineup

Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Bojan Bogdanovic

Pelicans vs Kings Match Prediction

The Pelicans and the Kings will be making a final run for the playoffs. This game becomes equally important for both the squads and might decide the fate for one of them.

The Kings are having some exceptional talents on their team, but lack the overall flexibility on the roster. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are a better team on paper as well as on the court.

We are giving this one to the New Orleans Pelicans by 10 points.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Kings?

The game can be watched on TV on ESPN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.