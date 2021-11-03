New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will head to the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday to face the Sacramento Kings in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup. Both teams will come into this game after enduring defeats in their last encounters.

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a 112-100 loss against the Phoenix Suns, in their eighth game of the season. Mikal Bridges led the way for the Suns with a 22-point performance. The Pelicans have managed only a single win this season, and will look to get back to winning ways against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings put in a good show, but that was not enough to down the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points on the night to help the Jazz to a thrilling 119-113 win. The Kings, who have shown glimpses of brilliance, will look to come back stronger and return to winning ways against the struggling Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 3; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 4; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-7 on the season. They have not been able to make things happen in offense, and have sorely missed Zion Williamson. In their last game against the Suns, the Pelicans scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and conceded 36, leading to their seventh loss of the campaign.

Jonas Valanciunas is the only Pelicans player who has fared decently for the team. The Big is averaging 19.4 PPG, and has been massive on the defensive side, grabbing over 14 rebounds per game. However, against the Kings, it will require a special performance from the Pelicans to get their second win of the season.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas has been a great pick for the New Orleans Pelicans. The center has been brilliant at the scoring end, and is a brilliant rebounder of the ball.

His presence at the center is a big help for the team that has been struggling this season. The Sacramento Kings have fared well this season. So if the Pelicans need to win in this game, they will need Valanciunas to rise to the fore.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - Nickeil Alexander-Walke; F - Josh Hart; F - Herbert Jones; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings have been an exciting team to watch this season. Although they have a 3-4 record, they have produced some impressive performances. They had a fabulous game against the Utah Jazz, but lost their grip on the game, culminating with a loss.

They will look to respond strongly, and get back to winning ways against the Pelicans. They have players like Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox, both of whom are capable of producing big performances. A victory against the Pelicans will certainly be a great boost for the Kings, as it will help them stay motivated for a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes has been one of the best players for the Sacramento Kings this season. He is averaging 23.3 PPG and 9.7 RPG while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point line.

The veteran also had a game-winning shot in the game against the Phoenix Suns. He will be crucial in this clash against the Pelicans, and will hope for a big night to lead the team to their fourth win of the 2021-22 season.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Maurice Harkless; C - Richaun Holmes.

Pelicans vs Kings Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings had a fabulous preseason campaign, and came into the 2021-22 season with a lot of promise. They have had some good wins, and are a team to watch out for in the West. Given their rosters and the momentum of both teams, the Sacramento Kings certainly have a better chance of getting the better of the Pelicans in this game.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Kings game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA App. The Pelicans vs Kings NBA game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports California.

