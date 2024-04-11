New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 11, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be their season's fifth and final matchup, with the Pelicans winning all four thus far. It is also included in the NBA's five-game slate.

The Pelicans (47-32) are sixth in the West and second in the Southwest Division, coming off a 110-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday on the road. Trey Murphy ended with a game-high 31 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Kings (45-34) are eighth in the West and third in the Pacific Division, coming off a 112-105 loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday on the road.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee Western Conference matchup between the Pelicans and the Kings will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV. Live streaming options are available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which give viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Pelicans +1.5 vs. Kings -1

Moneyline: Pelicans -104 vs. Kings -112

Total over and under: Pelicans O 216 vs. Kings U 218

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings preview

In the NBA standings, securing the sixth seed has emerged as a coveted position. It offers the advantage of bypassing the Play-In Tournament, ensuring a direct entry into a seven-game series.

Currently, the top five seeds have solidified their positions, with the Pelicans holding onto sixth place by a slim margin over the Suns. The Pelicans have showcased dominance over the Kings throughout the season, aiming to sustain their commanding performance in their upcoming matchup.

Brandon Ingram has been sidelined with a knee injury since Mar. 21 and remains uncertain about a return. In his absence, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum have stepped up as key contributors to the team's offense.

Williamson leads in scoring with an average of 22.9 points per game, complemented by 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Notably, he has maintained his health throughout the season, appearing in a career-high 67 games thus far.

McCollum has excelled in his role as a playmaker and perimeter threat, averaging 3.5 3-pointers per game at a shooting accuracy of 41.7% while also chipping in with 19.7 points per game.

The Sacramento Kings are still in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament with three games remaining in their regular season schedule. Their upcoming matchups include facing the Pelicans, followed by home games against the Suns and Blazers to conclude the season.

With the opportunity to potentially win all three games and relying on some favorable outcomes elsewhere, the Kings aim to secure a place in the playoffs, possibly landing in the sixth spot. However, their immediate focus lies on their clash against the Pelicans, a team that has bested them in all four encounters this season.

Despite a strong performance from De'Aaron Fox, who scored 33 points in their recent game against the Thunder, the Kings were unable to secure a victory.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineup

The New Orleans Pelicans will start CJ McCollum at PG, Herb Jones at SG, Trey Murphy ||| at SF, Zion Williamson at PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox at PG, Keon Ellis at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

Zion Williamson has averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. His assists prop is set at over and under 5.5 and is favored to go under at -130.

CJ McCollum has averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists with 3.5 3-pointers made per game. His 3-pointers made prop is set at over/under 4.5 and is favored to go under at -160.

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favored to go under at -105.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings prediction

The Pelicans seem to have a stronghold over the Sacramento Kings, evident in De'Aaron Fox's performance against them this season. This should continue here. Despite averaging 26.6 points per game overall this season, Fox's output drops to 18 points per game when facing the Pelicans, a notable difference of 8 points below his average.

The absence of Huerter and Monk has also taken a toll on the Kings' performance, as they have suffered three losses in their last four games. Malik Monk's presence was particularly crucial for the Kings during critical moments, leaving Fox as the sole perimeter shot creator in his absence.