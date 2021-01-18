New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to the Vivant Smart Home Arena to take on an in-form Utah Jazz, who are on a five-match winning streak - their longest in the 2020-21 NBA season. The New Orleans Pelicans have a 5-7 record in the NBA thus far and need a change in fortunes to get their playoff bid on track.

The Pelicans have looked dynamic offensively but have struggled to contain teams in too many matches. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have looked solid defensively and have a few talented offensive players who look to have come into their own over the past few games. Overall, it promises to be an exciting game, although the Utah Jazz will be expected to register their sixth consecutive victory of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans need some wins and managed to end their five-match losing streak with a hard-fought win over the Sacramento Kings. Zion Williamson starred in that game and produced a cool 31 points. Overall, the New Orleans Pelicans have looked strong offensively.

Brandon Ingram is registering 23.3 points and 5.1 assists per game, while Zion Williamson has started the season with 22.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. However, they need to be more aggressive defensively when they come up against a Utah Jazz team in red-hot form.

Key Player – Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is one of the most positive aspects of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season this time around and has picked up where he left off last season. Currently, Brandon Ingram is producing 23.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Can Brandon Ingram lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a victory over the Utah Jazz?

While these numbers are close to Ingram's career-best figures, the New Orleans Pelicans will need to defend better to have a chance of winning this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Eric Bledsoe, G- Josh Hart, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams.

Utah Jazz Preview

Few people would have expected the Utah Jazz to perform the way they have so far this season. The Jazz have looked solid defensively and have Rudy Gobert producing 9.9 defensive rebounds per game.

On the other hand, Donovan Mitchell has received good support from players such as Mike Conley Jr. and Jordan Clarkson from the bench, with Bojan Bogdanovic looking in good form as well. Overall, the Utah Jazz will come into this game looking to register their 10th victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell looks to be improving on a weekly basis and is currently producing 23.2 points and 5 assists per game. While there is still scope for improvement, the Utah Jazz have enough offensive threats to form one of the most efficient attacks of the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell is in fine form for the Utah Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell will be delighted with how the Utah Jazz have started the season and will be looking to lead his team to their sixth consecutive win. Overall, the Utah Jazz have won nine and lost four of their 13 NBA games this season.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley Jr., G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Match Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are in terrible form and desperately need to stitch together a consistent run of victories. They come up against one of the in-form teams of the NBA and will need to show an improved defensive performance if they are to stop the Utah Jazz from registering their sixth consecutive victory.

Overall, the Utah Jazz go in as firm favorites and will be looking to post a comfortable victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz game?

For viewers in the USA, the game will be broadcasted by Fox Sports North and AT&T SportsNet, RM. Those outside the US will be able to stream the game live with an NBA League Pass