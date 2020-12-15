New York Knicks 3 bold predictions | 2020-21 NBA Season

With the recent appointment of Tom Thibodeau as head coach, the New York Knicks have effectively tried to bring direction and hard work to a rather young roster. The New York Knicks have a total of 11 players under the age of 25, along with 10 players with an experience of two years or less in the NBA.

Moreover, it would not be wrong to say that the New York Knicks are currently under transition with quite a few players signed by former president of basketball of operations Steve Mills. Tom Thibodeau has an excellent reputation when it comes to working with young players, and the amount of potential that the New York Knicks currently have has lent a sense of unpredictable promise about the new season.

2020-21 NBA season: Making 3 bold predictions about the New York Knicks

Below, you can have a look at three bold predictions about the New York Knicks for the upcoming NBA season.

#1 New York Knicks will qualify for the playoffs

Tom Thibodeau is widely considered to be one of the best coaches for younger players. He has a reputation of being a no-nonsense coach and has a proven track record working with younger players. Most notably, Thibodeau is considered crucial to the success of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and could be impressed with the young core that the New York Knicks possess.

Obi draining the pick and pop 3 pic.twitter.com/AQhuvCQi6u — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 14, 2020

With acquisitions Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Alec Burcs, the New York Knicks have invested in the future and added some good shooting options to their roster. While the team has not been given a huge chance to qualify for the playoffs this season, the young core and new coach have brought a sense of excitement to the franchise. While it might be a tall task, we back the New York Knicks to surprise everyone and end up fighting for a playoff spot.

#2 RJ Barrett wins the Most Improved Player award

RJ Barrett was the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. Over the course of the last season, he became the main ball handler for the New York Knicks, averaging 14.3 points and 2.6 assists per game. Barrett is expected to have an even better season this year, which has led to rumors about Julius Randles’ future with the New York Knicks.

Advertisement

With a few other prospects and Randle staying for the time being, along with coach Thibodeau, Barrett is expected to improve his game and might have a good shot at winning the most improved player award for the upcoming NBA season.

James Harden on RJ Barrett: Aggressive. I like it, especially as a rookie. Not timid at all. When ur aggressive & confident in ur game, u look good out there. Long as he continues to build his confidence, keep being aggressive & get the opportunity, which he will, he’ll be great. pic.twitter.com/ds9rvhj1hb — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 3, 2020

Advertisement

#3 Tom Thibodeau wins Coach of the Year

Upon his appointment, Thibodeau expressed a keens sense of excitement and said that he is looking forward to working with a committed front office. Of course, his reputation of working with younger players is a major reason for fans to be excited. However, Thibodeau knows that there is quite a bit of work ahead.

Steve Novak on MSG this morning:



"Coach Thibs has been in Kevin Knox’s ear all summer long, since he signed with the Knicks. And it sounds like they’ve made him a priority. So he is a guy who has the potential to make that leap, and improve and help this New York Knicks team." — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 8, 2020

The New York Knicks have a young core with a lot of potential, and there aren’t a lot of people who are more suitable for the job than Thibodeau. With not many expectations placed on their backs, the New York Knicks might surprise a lot of people and end up qualifying for the playoffs. Whether that will be an achievement big enough to warrant the Coach of the Year award is yet to be seen.