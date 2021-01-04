New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Combined starting 5 including Trae Young and Julius Randle

The Atlanta Hawks will face the New York Knicks in a duel of teams driven by young talent. The Hawks made lots of noise during the 2020 NBA Free Agency, and the team has started the 2020-21 NBA season with a 4-2 record. The New York Knicks have a 3-3 record, which includes beating three teams with winning records.

With lots of young talent between these two squads, let us take a look at a combined starting five.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Combined starting 5

Atlanta started the 2020-21 NBA season with three consecutive wins, but have since lost two of their last three. Their only win in the last three came against the Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Hawks played the Nets twice in a row at Brooklyn, splitting the miniseries.

In their most recent game, Atlanta fell to the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. On the New York Knicks' side, their 3-3 record is impressive because they have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks, the 4-2 Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 4-2 Indiana Pacers.

While Trae Young and John Collins have been the Atlanta Hawks' driving force, Julius Randle has been the New York Knicks' main weapon so far. These teams will face each other for the first time of the year, as Atlanta will host the New York Knicks at the State Farm Arena.

In this article, we will create a combined starting five with players from the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Point Guard - Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets.

Trae Young is the best player from these two teams, and he has started the year with great performances. Young has been a volume scorer since he entered the NBA, but he has been efficient in the first six games of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Ice Trae's got RANGE 🎯



Check out some of @TheTraeYoung's DEEP treys 👌 pic.twitter.com/r3JY8XcuqW — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2020

Young's 28 points per game led the Hawks to a 4-2 start, and he has been running the offense with a high level. He has made 45% of his field goals and 36% of his 3-pointers. Also, he is averaging 8.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

He has three 30-point games in the season for the Atlanta Hawks. Against the New York Knicks, Young had three 40-point games last season.

.@TheTraeYoung is a COLD dude ❄️

He dropped 48 points and dished 13 dimes in the 2OT win against the Knicks



Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/RHQVR2L5SO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2020

Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was arguably the biggest signing for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2020 NBA Free Agency. He has been the Hawks' sixth man in the first six games (though he has one start) and has been a solid piece for the Lloyd Pierce-coached team.

Bogdanovic averages 13 points per game for the 2020-21 NBA season. The shooting guard's shooting splits are 40/40/89 and his 19 three-pointers made are the highest on the Atlanta Hawks' roster.