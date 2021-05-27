New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - May 28th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks travel to State Farm Arena on Friday to clash with the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the first round of their Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs series.

After the Atlanta Hawks stole Game 1 at the Garden, the New York Knicks restored parity yesterday as a 26-point effort from Derrick Rose ensured they won the game 92-101. Trae Young had another monstrous night with 30 points and 7 assists, but ultimately wasn't able to help his team secure a win.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Friday, May 28th, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 26th, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks registered their first postseason win since 2013 on the back of a brilliant effort on defense. However, the Knicks trailed by as many as 13 points at the half-way mark, and head coach Tom Thibodeau will be hoping his team won't leave things that late in Atlanta.

The New York Knicks dominated a very good rebounding side in the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2, winning the battle of the boards 68-53. In terms of scoring, it was a team effort from the Knicks, as five players ended the game in double-digits.

The New York Knicks finished the second game with dismal shooting numbers, making just 38% of their field goals. They will need to improve their shooting from both the field and three-point range for the rest of the series if they are to progress to the 2nd round.

Key Player - Julius Randle

New York Knicks' Julius Randle (#30)

Julius Randle is yet to fire for the New York Knicks, as he finished the first two games of the series with 15-point outings on both nights. His shooting performance has been poor and he looks like a pale shadow of what he was in the regular season.

Nevertheless, Randle is still inarguably the New York Knicks' best player. He was recently awarded the NBA Most Improved Player award, thanks to a stat line of 24 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

Randle averaged 37 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in three regular season games against the Hawks, and the Knicks will be hoping they see him return to that kind of form in Game 3.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Derrick Rose | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Head coach Nate McMillan will not be impressed by how the Atlanta Hawks allowed the New York Knicks to make a comeback in Game 2. The Atlanta Hawks have arguably been the better side throughout their first two matches, but folded at the first sign of pressure on Wednesday.

What's concerning is that outside of Trae Young, no other Atlanta Hawks player scored more than 18 points. McMillan and the Hawks will expect Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari to step up in Game 3, as they ended Game 2 with 4 and 6 points, respectively.

The Atlanta Hawks' shooting was way off the mark as well (31/84 shots made), and they will be looking to make amends on that end.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

Trae Young has been the best player in the series so far, scoring 32 and 30 points in Games 1 and 2. He has also done his due diligence in regards to playmaking, dishing out a series-high 17 assists.

Considering it's the first playoff series of his career, Young has looked extremely composed and completely unfazed by the occasion. He made a game-winner in his first postseason match on the road at the Mecca of Basketball and showed he is not scared of the big moment.

With the series tied at 1-1, Young will hope to dominate proceedings on home court on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - De'Andre Hunter | Small Forward - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Knicks vs Hawks Prediction

The New York Knicks will be in a buoyant mood following a dominating outing in Game 2, and they are the favorites going into Game 3. Despite being one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the regular season, it hasn't clicked so far for them, but it's expected to come back to the mean in the next few games.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks game will be available to watch on ESPN, TSN, MSG Network and Bally Sports South East-Atlanta. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

