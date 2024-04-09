New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The NBA is back after a one-game hiatus with 14 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls matchup. It's the third matchup of the season, with the two teams splitting the first two on Jan. 3 and Apr. 5.

New York drew first blood in January at Madison Square Garden with a comfortable 116-100 win. Julius Randle led the way with 35 points and six rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 31 points and 13 assists.

The Bulls got one back last week at the United Center, with Javonte Green scoring a career-high 25 points in a 108-100 win. The two teams face each other one more time, on Apr. 14, in New York for their final game of the regular season.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls game is on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the MSG Network in New York and NBC Sports Chicago Plus.

Moneyline: Knicks (-108) vs Bulls (-110)

Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-111) vs Bulls +1.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Knicks o211.5 (-111) vs Bulls u211.5 (-111)

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls preview

The New York Knicks are possibly in a slight panic after dropping down to the No. 4 in the East with four games left in the regular season. The Knicks have won five of their last five games, which is not a shock, as they are still missing Julius Randle.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have already locked in a spot in the Play-In Tournament. The Bulls are ahead of the Atlanta Hawks by one game with less than a week remaining in the regular season.

The two teams are battling for homecourt advantage in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups, subs and rotation

The New York Knicks have two players on their injury report – Bojan Bogdanovic (probable) and Julius Randle (out). Head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to this starting five:

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Donte DiVincenzo | SF: Josh Hart | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

The Knicks use a nine-man rotation that also includes Precious Achiuwa, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have seven players on the injury report. If Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are cleared to play, here's how the Bulls could line up:

PG: Coby White | SG: Ayo Dosunmu | SF: Alex Caruso | PF: DeMar DeRozan | C: Nikola Vucevic

Coach Billy Donovan will likely use the likes of Davonte Green, Andre Drummond, Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 28.5 points, which is slightly below his season average. He has scored at least 29 points in three straight games. Bet on the Knicks guard to continue his scoring barrage.

DeMar DeRozan is favored to go under 25.5 points. He has scored at least 26 points four times in his last five games. Take the risk, and go against the odds to bet on DeRozan to score more than 25.5 points.

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls are almost virtually even on the moneyline, but that could change before tip-off. The Knicks get the slight edge, as they have a better team and have had a better season than the inconsistent Bulls.

Oddsmakers predict the Knicks to get the win and cover the spread and the total to go over 211.5 points.

