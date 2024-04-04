"Let's stop the bulls**t" - Carmelo Anthony shuts down Mike Greenberg's question of Huskies defeating an NBA team

A few days ago, sports personality Mike Greenberg made a statement that Carmelo Anthony disagreed with. According to Greenberg, the current roster of the University of Connecticut has the chance to beat an NBA team. In the recent episode of Anthony's podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," they talked about why they disagreed with what he said.

There have been some great college teams in the past that have also produced incredible talent. Some were so good that many believed they could beat an NBA team. But the professionals disagree.

Melo was part of a Syracuse squad that made it to the NCAA championship game. With his talent and the collective support around him, they won the NCAA title in 2003. But even with that, Anthony said he and his squad weren't talented enough to defeat a team in the NBA.

"These guys are pros, man," Anthony said. "Let's not get it twisted ... The NBA, that's a man's league, no matter how young guys come into the league.

"None of these [college] teams is coming to the NBA. So, let's stop the bulls**t."

With how UConn has played this year, it may look like they can beat any team they face. However, NBA teams have professional players who train at the highest level regularly. Even the worst team in the league can still hold their own against a collegiate team.

Melo detailed how even struggling teams like the Chicago Bulls would punish UConn if they played against each other.

Carmelo Anthony was in awe of Jalen Brunson's career-high in scoring

The New York Knicks recently played against the San Antonio Spurs where Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama had a showdown for the ages. Both stars had career-highs in scoring, and it was an incredible matchup. Brunson had 61 points, which is one point shy of tying Carmelo Anthony in the Knicks' scoring record.

For context, the Knicks played against the Charlotte Hornets (then Bobcats) and Anthony had 62 points. To this day, he holds the record for the most single-game points in franchise history and many thought Brunson would break it during their regular season game against the Spurs.

The 10-time All-Star shared his thoughts on the feat.

"It comes to a point where it's like you stop thinking about the record and it's like, 'Yo, go get it,'" Anthony said. "I was actually a fan watching it.

"Every record's meant to be broken."

Brunson's time with the Knicks is still young and he could have another shot at breaking Anthony's scoring record.

