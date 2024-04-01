George Karl quashes beef with Carmelo Anthony in an unexpected move after labeling former Nuggets star 'overrated'

The NBA has so much drama that even players and coaches like Carmelo Anthony and George Karl have unresolved quarrels. However, Karl recently shared a post hinting that he had made amends with the recently retired star.

It hasn't been long since Anthony and Karl started taking jabs at each other on social media. The former Denver Nuggets star revealed that the coach talked to him during his earlier years in the league and called him overrated. He added that the coach wanted him to come off the bench, as he was just about to emerge as a star.

Karl didn't let it go easily as he called out his former player on social media. The head coach still believes that Anthony is overrated and even went as far as saying his game was incomparable to Detlef Schrempf. Neither of them has revealed how their relationship has been, until now.

Karl posted on X that he and Anthony had made amends. He pointed out that it's time for everyone to move forward, clearly saying that they want to move past it.

"Good news! Josh, Melo and I have spoken and we will be getting together this month to hash things out. It's been long enough and it's time to move forward," Karl posted on X. "More soon."

However, looking at the date when he made the post, there's a chance that this could be Karl playing a prank on his followers. The former Coach of the Year posted it on April 1, which happens to be April Fool's Day.

Anthony has not given an update on the reliability of Karl's post on social media.

Kenyon Martin on the Carmelo Anthony-George Karl beef

Some players, including Carmelo Anthony, have expressed dissatisfaction with playing for Karl. Following a social media exchange between Karl and Anthony, a former NBA forward Kenyon Martin criticized Karl publicly.

"You telling Melo don't do it, you started this sh**," Kenyon Martin said. "He's in the space now to tell his story. He not telling anything that the public wasn't thinking at the time. He just putting clarification to it, and because you are such a** and a no-good person, you taking it personal with the man telling the truth... Like no, these are facts."

Several players, besides Anthony and Martin, have expressed their dislike for Karl. Some of these players were also former teammates of the two retired NBA players.

