New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Combined starting-5 featuring Stephen Curry and Julius Randle

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash, the New York Knicks will visit the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned a corner, taking two consecutive impressive wins against the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs respectively. On the other hand, the New York Knicks remain in postseason spots in the East despite losing five of their last seven games.

Both teams have had their impressive player performances too. The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has been a threat to opposing defenses even on nights when his shots are off.

Julius Randle has been that player for the New York Knicks, as he's been posting stunning numbers so far. On that note, let us have a look at a hypothetical combined starting-five consisting of the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Combined Starting-5

The 8-6 Golden State Warriors are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Even though they have not been excellent on either side of the court, they have managed to beat the 'big' teams like the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are 7-8 after starting their campaign with a 5-3 run. Nevertheless, Tom Thibodeau's young team are eighth in the Eastern Conference and in contention for a postseason spot.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the combined starting-five from the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks.

Point Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Advertisement

Stephen Curry warming up before a game.

Stephen Curry has been the key reason why the Golden State Warriors have a winning record so far and seem to be evolving in the right direction.

Despite an underwhelming start to the season and having to cope lots of criticism, Curry has managed to thwart opposing defenses and has been effective on most nights.

The two-time NBA Most-Valuable-Player winner is averaging 28 points, six rebounds and six assists per game for the Golden State Warriors this season.

His shooting has not been excellent in every game, but it has been good enough on most occasions. Curry has made 45% of his field goals and 37% of his three-pointers.

Advertisement

In his last outing against the San Antonio Spurs, Curry scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists. He also made ten of his 17 field goals and four of his eight threes to guide the Golden State Warriors' to a 22-point win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

RJ Barrett (#9) of the New York Knicks warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

RJ Barrett had a tough first year in the NBA with the New York Knicks, and he has also had a rocky start to his 2020-21 NBA season. However, the sophomore has been playing better in recent games and could be one of the keys players for the New York Knicks if they are to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Advertisement

Barrett is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game for the season. However, he has struggled for efficiency; he has made 40% of his field goals last season and remains at a similar level this campaign too.

Nonetheless, Barrett has been efficient for the New York Knicks in the last four games. He is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists during this period while making 49% of his shots and 90% of his free throws.