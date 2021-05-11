New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will try to sweep their season series when they face the LA Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday.

The big story ahead of the game is the possible return of LeBron James from a sprained right ankle.

While James has been out for a while, Anthony Davis has been slowly regaining his form. In the LA Lakers’ last two games, Davis averaged 39.0 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. If he is back to his usual form, the Purple and Gold will be a formidable squad heading into either the play-in tournament or the playoffs, depending on where they land in the standings.

The last time these two teams met, the New York Knicks defeated the LA Lakers 111-96 for their third straight win at the time. They were led by Julius Randle, who had 34 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Lakers, who were still missing both of its superstars, relied on Dennis Schroder, who scored 21 points.

The New York Knicks' defense will be tested this time around against a stronger LA Lakers squad.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs LA Lakers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 11th, 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 12th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

New York Knicks Preview

Derrick Rose #4 in action against Malachi Flynn #8

After their nine-game winning streak was snapped, the New York Knicks have won just four of their last seven games.

The Knicks are fourth in the East with a 38-30 record, just one game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat, who are sporting identical 37-31 records.

To keep their spot in the top four and secure home-court advantage in the first round, the New York Knicks have to keep the pressure on these teams by winning as many of their last four games as possible.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been inconsistent in the past three games, shooting 40 percent from the field and a woeful 7.1 percent from three.

The New York Knicks need him to be as reliable as possible on offense, with teams scurrying to make the playoffs.

Julius Randle hits the dagger over PG 😲



Knicks win. pic.twitter.com/G7SIRceG51 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2021

The matchup to watch for is Randle's one-on-one battle with the LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis.

As a former Laker, the New York Knicks star will have extra motivation to play well at Staples Center.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel

LA Lakers Preview

Anthony Davis #3 against Robert Covington #23

Since May 3, the LA Lakers have held the eighth position in the NBA in defensive rating at 108.2, even though they are still the top team defensively overall this season. What’s actually worse is their offensive execution. They’re only 25th in offensive rating (105.9) during these four outings.

However, the LA Lakers (38-30) are looking to finish the season strong. Even at this late stage, they have a chance to regain their championship form and carry a bit of momentum before the season’s end. Their 123-110 conquest of the Phoenix Suns, the West’s second-best team, on Sunday appears to be a preview of what lies ahead for future opponents.

If James can come back and help fix their offensive issues, the LA Lakers could give the New York Knicks more trouble than they're expecting.

Key Player - LeBron James

The last time LeBron James returned from his high right ankle sprain, the LA Lakers lost two straight games. He exited the fourth quarter of the Toronto Raptors game on May 2 and never came back. The four-time Finals MVP has been sidelined for four straight games since.

Much more optimism on state of LeBron James’ right ankle after on-court work Sunday and Monday, sources tell ESPN. James was pain-free after several days off – and able to make hard cuts and elevate. Return on Tuesday vs. Knicks is likely. https://t.co/UTXIC1V0Vh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

James missed 20 games in a row with the injury before coming back for the two aforementioned games, but he appears to be more ready to return to action than last time based on Davis’ recent comments.

The offensive issues that the LA Lakers have experienced lately can be traced directly to the four-time MVP’s absence.

The LA Lakers have not ruled out a return for James against the New York Knicks, but it is more than likely that he will play on Tuesday.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Alex Caruso l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Knicks vs Lakers Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are primed for the playoffs with an elite defense that has carried them all season long.

The LA Lakers may have struggled the past few weeks but are gearing up for a lengthy postseason with a healthier squad, assuming they get past the play-in tournament.

These two teams know what’s at stake for their future, making this a crucial matchup. This looks like a close game in the making with or without LeBron James. Ultimately, it looks like the LA Lakers are going to win this game at the New York Knicks’ expense.

Where to watch Knicks vs Lakers

The New York Knicks vs LA Lakers game will be televised nationally by ESPN and shown locally on Spectrum SportsNet. For international audiences, the game will be livestreamed on the NBA League Pass.

