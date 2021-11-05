New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks at the Fiserv Forum Arena for an exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday. The Knicks will be gunning for a win in this encounter, as the team has lost both of its previous games.

Their last game ended in a disappointing 111-98 loss against the Indiana Pacers. RJ Barrett scored 23 points on the night but that was not enough to prevent a loss for the Knicks. Myles Turner led the way for the Pacers as he scored 25 points and secured 13 rebounds to take the team to their second win of the season. The loss was the Knicks' second on the trot. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly and put up a strong performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks come into this game on the back of a good win against the Detroit Pistons. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points to lead from the front as the defending champions defeated the Pistons 117-89 on the night. He will be hoping to continue his brilliance for the Bucks when the team takes on the Knicks at home on Friday.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will have all their starters back fit for this game against the Bucks. However, their two-way player Luka Samanic will be out for this encounter due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Luka Samanic Out G-League

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have been marred by several injury problems since the start of the season. Khris Middleton recently entered the Health and Safety Protocols and will be out for the game. Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo remain out of the game due to injuries. Jrue Holiday's status has been updated to probable for the game against the Knicks. His return will be a great boost for the Bucks as it will certainly help sort out their offense and defense.

Player Name Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Health and Safety Protocols Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Injury Brook Lopez Out Back Soreness Jrue Holiday Probable Left Ankle Sprain

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups

New York Knicks

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will feature on the backcourt for the New York Knicks. RJ Barrett has been excellent for the Knicks so far this season, he will be hoping to continue firing for the team and will start on the frontcourt with Julius Randle. Mitchell Robinson will continue playing as center for the Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks

If Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday both remain out for the game, George Hill and Grayson Allen will most likely once again start on the backcourt. Pat Connaughton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will share the frontcourt for the Bucks. In the absence of Brook Lopez, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been getting minutes at center. His explosiveness has been massive for the Bucks and he most likely will start the game against the Knicks.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker, Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Pat Connaughton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Thanasis Antetokounmpo

