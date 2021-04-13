New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

Both teams have been in good recent form, winning their last three games. The New York Knicks are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the New Orleans Pelicans are 11th in the West.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, April 14th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 15th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Smoothie Kings Center, New Orleans, LA.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks seem to have rediscovered their mojo after a poor start to the second half of their campaign. They are now 28-27 for the season and have bolstered their chances of reaching the playoff, thanks to their ongoing three-game-winning run.

Advertisement

In their last outing, the New York Knicks beat the misfiring LA Lakers 111-96, who entered the contest after a blowout win over the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Julius Randle tormented the LA Lakers with 34 points and ten rebounds on the night.

Three games at the crib. Three straight Ws.



PROTECT HOME COURT 🗽 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/XHweYl60Ib — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 13, 2021

It was a closely contested game in the first half, but a solid third-quarter performance from the New York Knicks, where they outscored the LA Lakers 26-16, saw them past the finish line.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been a key player for the New York Knicks this season. He is one of the prime reasons why they are strong contenders to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Advertisement

Randle was heavily involved in each of the Knicks' last three wins. He notched up a triple-double in the OT win over the Memphis Grizzlies, produced a 26-point outing against the Toronto Raptors and scored 34 points against the LA Lakers.

His main task on the night will be to reduce Zion Williamson's threat, as the latter has been the New Orleans Pelicans' best player this campaign. If Randle manages to keep Williamson quiet, the tie could swing the New York Knicks' way.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Eflrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the best teams in the last week, thanks to only their second winning streak of three or more games this season. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers to begin this streak and haven't looked back since then.

In their last game, the New Orleans Pelicans toppled the Sacramento Kings 117-110. It was a crunch matchup in the race to secure a spot in the play-in tournament in the West; the New Orleans Pelicans managed to hold their nerves to see out the win.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans' top two scorers this season, were the architects of this win, scoring a combined 64 points on the night. The New Orleans Pelicans are now just one game behind the play-in tournament spot.

Advertisement

Key Player - Zion Williamson

In his first full season in the NBA, Zion Williamson has helped the New Orleans Pelicans become one of the best offensive teams this campaign. He has lived up to his hype, leading his team's charge to help them achieve their first playoff berth since 2018.

Zion Williamson is averaging 26.5 points on 61.7% shooting this season.



That’s the most PPG by any player with 60+ FG% in NBA history.



It’s also the highest FG% by any player with 15+ FGA per game in NBA history.



A truly historical season. pic.twitter.com/XKcX9GRdMc — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2021

Williamson's player efficiency rating is 28.42 this season, which is the highest in the league. He scored 30 or more points in each of the New Orleans Pelicans' last three wins and could be key against the New York Knicks as well.

He will be going up against Julius Randle in this match. If Williamson keeps Randle quiet, the New Orleans Pelicans will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Shooting Guard - Wes Iwundu l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Steven Adams.

Knicks vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Both the teams have momentum on their side and are in great form, which makes it difficult to make a prediction.

Advertisement

However, the New Pelicans could be without Lonzo Ball, which could impact their chances of beating the New York Knicks, who seem to have better squad depth.

Nonetheless, the New Orleans Pelicans have performed well in the past with limited players and shouldn't be counted out just yet. Overall, it should be a great matchup to look forward to.

Where to watch Knicks vs Pelicans?

The game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans will be shown locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and MSG. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.