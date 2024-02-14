New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

There are 13 games on the NBA schedule for Valentine's Day, including the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Magic winning the first two games. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 14.

The first two games between the Magic and Knicks were both close, with Franz Wagner leading the way with 32 points, nine rebounds and four steals in Orlando's 117-108 win on Dec. 29, 2023. Paolo Banchero took control of the game on Jan. 15 at Madison Square Garden with 20 points and six rebounds in the 98-94 victory.

Wednesday's game will be the 129th regular-season meeting between the two teams since the very first one back on Nov. 6, 1989. The Magic have won three straight against the Knicks, but each team has five wins in their last 10 matchups since March 18, 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Movie starring Anne Hathway" - Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union reveals details of latest project alongside star-studded cast

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic game is on Wednesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the MSG Network in New York and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Knicks (+125) vs Magic (-145)

Spread: Knicks +3 (-110) vs Magic -3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o212.5) vs Magic -110 (u212.5)

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic preview

The New York Knicks are on a three-game losing streak entering Wednesday's game. The Knicks have been ravaged by injuries recently and it has finally caught up with them in the past three contests. They are also looking to get their first win of the season against the Orlando Magic.

On the other hand, the Magic are coming off a tough loss to the visiting OKC Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were too good on Tuesday night as the Thunder handed Orlando its 25th loss of the season.

Also Read: "One Superman down" - Dwight Howard doubles down on Magic jersey retirement wish after Shaquille O'Neal tribute

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The New York Knicks are confirmed to be without three players, while two players are listed as questionable. Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo are possibly game-time decisions, which means Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa could join them in the starting five.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have no players on their injury report. Head coach Jamahl Mosley will likely use his usual starting lineup consisting of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 29.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 27.5 points per game. Brunson has scored at least 30 points three times in his last five games. Bet on him to go over since he'll have the ball in his hands a lot due to all the injuries.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.8 points per game and has an over/under of 20.5 points for Wednesday's game. Banchero has scored 21 points or more twice in his last five contests. However, you can take the risk and bet on him to score a lot against the Knicks.

Franz Wagner is slightly favored to score more than 21.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 21.1 points per game. Wagner has scored 30 or more points three times in his last five games. Bet on him to go under due to a potential blowout win by the Magic.

Also Read: "Worst coach to ever win an NBA Championship" - Fans berate Doc Rivers and Bucks after blowout loss to Jimmy Butler-less Heat

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic prediction

The New York Knicks are the slight underdogs against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Knicks could be without four starters, which will be a huge factor in the game.

Nevertheless, oddsmakers are not predicting a winner, but they believe that the team will push against the spread. The total is predicted to go over 212.5 points.

Also Read: "GLO!!": LeBron James' pregame clinic goes viral with epic GloRilla shoutout

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!