New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings are set to clash in a tantalizing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Golden 1 Center.

The New York Knicks have been a much-improved franchise: from being bottom dwellers in the East last season to become one of the playoff contenders this season. They currently sit eighth in the Conference, with a record of 8-8 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings had a flying start to the season. However, they have struggled in recent games and currently sit 13th in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, 22nd January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, 23rd January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks recently beat a soaring Golden State Warriors, with all their strengths on full display during the clash.

The team's defense is worth admiring. Tom Thibodeau has rejuvenated a seemingly defunct team at the defensive end of the floor. Mitchell Robinson has been an excellent rim protector this season and is even averaging fewer fouls this campaign.

RJ Barrett notched 26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST and 2 STl in an OT win for the @nyknicks in March! Rewatch all the action during the free preview of NBA League Pass.



📲💻: https://t.co/OwfRij4fI3 pic.twitter.com/fx6Qtthh5Z — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2020

While the New York Knicks' offense is a work in progress, they have scope for improvement in this department. They need better three-point shooting, though, as they can pose a serious threat to any side in the NBA.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle

Julius Randle has played at a near All-Star lever for the New York Knicks this season. The 26-year-old is currently averaging 22.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc.

He has also been a positive factor at the defensive end of the floor and can lock down some of the best in the league on his day.

If the Sacramento Kings wish to win this clash, they will need to find a way to stop Randle, who could wreak havoc if allowed to have a free rein.

New York Knicks Starting lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson.

Sacramento Kings Preview

At the start of the season, the Sacramento Kings looked like cracking the postseason. However, they have lost their mojo in recent times, losing its last four games.

The Sacramento Kings have struggled at both ends of the floor. Their offense tends to stagnate in key stretches of close games, while in defense, the Kings have often looked bereft of ideas.

While this is not a favorable situation, the Sacramento Kings have the wherewithal to make the playoffs. However, it remains to be seen what head coach Luke Walton will do to transform his team's fortunes.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox

Despite a slight slump during his last few games, De'Aaron Fox has been the Sacramento Kings' best player this season.

The 23-year-old is currently averaging 20.8 points, three rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting at 48.1% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. He also has troubled teams at the defensive end by disrupting passing lanes and getting steals to earn extra possessions for his team.

Get to the rim ✅

Find your teammates ✅

Take the charge ✅



A bit of everything early from De'Aaron Fox! pic.twitter.com/xJtW5yiSWX — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2021

If the Sacramento Kings are to win against the New York Knicks, De'Aaron Fox will have to bring his A-game to the fore.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley lll, C Richaun Holmes.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Match Prediction

This could be a close game, but the New York Knicks look to have more momentum than their opponents at the moment, which augurs well for their prospects in this clash.

Unsurprisingly, they go into this clash as the overwhelming favorites against the Sacramento Kings.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings?

In the USA, this NBA game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.