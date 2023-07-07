New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Game Preview - July 8th, 2023

The New York Liberty and Seattle Storm are set to collide for the second time in five days, as the Liberty look to win again.

Last Sunday, the two teams faced each other in Seattle, with the Liberty cruising to an 81-66 road victory.

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points and 12 assists (her fifth double-double, and her seventh game with at least 10 assists this season) and Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points for the winners.

On the contrary, Jewell Loyd went into the game leading the league in scoring at 25.7 per game, and she led Seattle with 27 points.

On Saturday, two of the WNBA's best scorers take the court, as Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and the Liberty take on Loyd (first, 25.6) and the Storm.

The game takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on July 8 and will be televised by ESPN.

New York Liberty look to defeat the Seattle Storm in consecutive games

After going off for 43 points in a 99-95 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, Stewart will look to help the New York Liberty defeat the Seattle Storm for a second straight time.

New York has won two straight games and eight of its last 10, and is second in the standings with a 12-4 record, trailing only the Las Vegas Aces (16-1).

On the other hand, the Storm are coming off a blowout home loss to the third-placed Connecticut Sun (73-93) and have lost four in a row and seven of their last 10. With a 4-13 record, they currently are 13th.

The last time they won was two weeks ago, when they dominated the Phoenix Mercury on the road (74-97). Phoenix has the worst record in the WNBA, at 3-13.

The New York Liberty are 6-2 on their home court and lead the Eastern Conference with 87.8 points per game, shooting at 46.0%.

On the contrary, the Storm have gone 2-4 away from home. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.4.

Over their last 10 games, the Liberty are 8-2 averaging 92.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. At the same time, they allow their opponents to score 84.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Storm have won only three times over their last 10 games, averaging 82.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Defensively, their numbers remain poor, conceding 88.4 points per game.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Prediction

We expect a high-scoring game. The over of 173 points is a decent option, with the New York Liberty as the grand favorite to win and extend their winning streak to three games (and seven of their last eight).

On the other hand, it's hard to see how the Storm can limit their opponents defensively, so a fifth straight loss looks like the most likely scenario for Seattle.

