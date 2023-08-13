"$10,000 if you can spell 'spectacular” – Shaquille O'Neal once mocked Charles Barkley’s IQ with simple question

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have been the basketball gods' gift to fans as they continue to give entertainment beyond their playing years. The two have had numerous episodes of joking and bickering with each other on "NBA on TNT" along with mainstays Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson Jr.

As both once analyzed a Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns matchup during halftime, Barkley described the games during that day to be "spectacular."

O'Neal then dared Barkley to spell the word:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Spell it! Spell it. No, he can't. $10,000."

After the dare, Barkley responded with:

"I have to write it."

After peeking at what Barkley wrote, Smith knew the result and told him:

"Read what you wrote!"

In his attempt to spell the word, Barkley looked to the television audience through the camera to address what was going on.

"Let me look at the camera right now," Barkley said. "I haven't had much to brag this year, but let me go ahead and say it: 'War d*** Eagle.' That Auburn education pulled me through, America."

The TNT crew burst out laughing as Charles Barkley added another hilarious television memory for basketball fans.

Shaquille O'Neal recalls on-court fight with Charles Barkley

At the peak of their powers, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley once engaged in a fistfight during a game. In a heated matchup between the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets, the brouhaha started when Barkley threw the ball to Shaq.

“I got that call from the queen," O'Neal said. "Charles' mom was on the line: 'Y'all need to stop that. Two legends shouldn't be doing that in front of all these kids that look up to you.’ And, like, when she said that, I’m like, 'Momma, you're right.

“And, then, when I'm walking the hallway, he already out there, 'cause his momma gave him the same message. And we shook hands and we laughed and we've been boys ever since.”

Today, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are one of the funniest duos to hit television with their bickering, but everything is friendly.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)