"100% betting on the under" - NBA fans roast Terry Rozier as sloppy 3-14 shooting night sinks Heat

NBA fans roasted Miami Heat player Terry Rozier after his poor performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 5. In the 107-112 loss, the Heat guard scored just 12 points from 40 minutes in the game.

Ad

Rozier had one of the worst shooting nights of his career. He made just 3-of-14 shots from the field, including 1-of-8 from the 3-point line. Rozier had one rebound, two assists and four turnovers in the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the post, some of the fans suggested, perhaps in a lighter vein, that Rozier was deliberately betting under on himself.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Oh he’s 100% betting on the under on himself ain’t no way around it cause what is this? lol," the fan wrote.

"That’s what sports betting looks like," another fan wrote.

One of the fans was surprised that the highlights in the post were from just one game.

Ad

"How is this all in one game Lol," the fan wrote.

One of the fans equated Rozier's game with a fifth grade pick up game.

"bro felt like I was watching 5th grade pick up on the courts," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan twisted his famous "Scary Terry" to the exact opposite meaning.

"Scary Terry is scary for the WRONG reasons 😭😭," the fan wrote.

Ad

A fan called Terry Rozier's situation a sad one.

"It’s actually kinda sad because he used to be really good. Not sure what happened," the fan wrote.

"Okay, that’s a bit harsh, but Terry Rozier has definitely had some rough moments lately 😂💀 Gotta give him credit though, he’s still out there balling!" Another fan wrote.

Ad

Terry Rozier under investigation after betting allegations

On Jan. 31, it was reported that Terry Rozier was under investigation for alleged involvement in a sports betting scandal. The Heat star was under investigation concerning one of the games in March 2023, when Rozier was still with the Charlotte Hornets.

According to NBC, the league was made aware of the alleged betting in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Hornets. As per the Wall Street Journal, there was an unusual amount of wagers bet on Rozier to perform under his average statistical numbers. He left the game with a sore foot with just five points on the board.

Ad

The NBA conducted its investigation but did not find any instance of betting. However, according to NBA spokesman Mike Bass, further investigation is being conducted by U.S. Attorney’s Office.

"The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules," Bass said. "We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation."

Neither Terry Rozier nor his representative have commented on the allegations. The investigation is part of the same federal probe that eventually resulted in Jontay Porter being banned for life in April last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.