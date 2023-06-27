11 NBA Players Who Cheated On Their Wives

Some NBA players, several of them millionaires, have cheated on their wives. While a few were one-time mistakes, others have become quite notorious for it.

Here are some of those who broke the hearts and trust of their spouses by having an affair with another woman, and in a few cases, women.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA players caught cheating on their wives or girlfriends

Carlos Boozer

In 2011, Michelle Money admitted in an interview that she had an affair with Carlos Boozer, who was with the Utah Jazz in 2009. Boozer was still married to CeCe Boozer during his alleged affair.

“The Bachelor” star said this in a Life & Style interview:

“I should never have been so naïve to assume what I was told was true. I’m not trying to shy away from the fact that he was still married. I don’t put that on Carlos. I don’t put that on anyone but myself.

“All I can do is try to do better with my life. I screwed up. But I can only try to do the best I can.”

Terry Callaway @ForexDollars Michelle Money Carlos Boozer Affair & Cheating Scandal: Report: One of the contestants on the hit reality show '... http://bit.ly/fXRJry Michelle Money Carlos Boozer Affair & Cheating Scandal: Report: One of the contestants on the hit reality show '... http://bit.ly/fXRJry

Carmelo Anthony

Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife Lala Anthony had been together since they were 19 years old. In 2021, the erstwhile wife filed for divorce for the second time after allegations of infidelity.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Lala Anthony expressed her shock when she heard that her husband had been unfaithful to her. It was reportedly when he was traded to the New York Knicks in 2011 that the extra-marital affairs started.

The split with Carmelo Anthony so devastated her that she said in an interview:

“I’m never getting married again. It’s one of those things in life that I feel like I checked it off. I can have an incredible relationship with somebody and not be married.”

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were married for four years. They got hitched just a month after they met. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star eventually filed for divorce in 2013.

The NBA champ's drug addiction and reportedly numerous affairs were two of the reason why Kardashian called it quits.

Tony Parker

Tony Parker and Eva Longoria were married for seven years. The San Antonio Spurs point guard and the “Desperate Housewife” star seemed like the perfect couple.

Longoria found out that Parker was having an affair with Erin Barry, the wife of former teammate Brent Barry.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz



Fisher is now engaged to Barnes’ ex-wife. Tony Parker cheated on his ex-wife, Eva Longoria, with Spurs teammate Brent Barry’s wife. Matt Barnes wanted Derek Fisher on ‘All The Smoke,’ but Stephen Jackson immediately shot it down and said Tony Parker can’t come on eitherFisher is now engaged to Barnes’ ex-wife. Tony Parker cheated on his ex-wife, Eva Longoria, with Spurs teammate Brent Barry’s wife. Matt Barnes wanted Derek Fisher on ‘All The Smoke,’ but Stephen Jackson immediately shot it down and said Tony Parker can’t come on either 😂💀Fisher is now engaged to Barnes’ ex-wife. Tony Parker cheated on his ex-wife, Eva Longoria, with Spurs teammate Brent Barry’s wife. 👀 https://t.co/jWogdRZ3aM

It didn’t take long for Parker and Longoria to head to Splitsville. Unfortunately, the former Barry couple also went in the same direction.

Nick Young

Nick Young and Iggy Azalea were never married but they were engaged on June 1, 2015. The Australian singer posted a tweet, which was later deleted, about why she broke up with the former NBA guard.

"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage."

billboard @billboard Iggy Azalea says she burned all of Nick Young's clothes after their breakup blbrd.cm/lJpFue Iggy Azalea says she burned all of Nick Young's clothes after their breakup blbrd.cm/lJpFue https://t.co/Std1ONzekT

D’Angelo Russell, a teammate with the Lakers, took a video of Young admitting his numerous affairs. The incident reportedly caused unwarranted tension in the locker room.

Ray Allen

Ray Allen committed one of the most befuddling cheating scandals in the history of sports. He posted on Twitter his messages to a young woman he was having an affair with. Instead of sending them via DM, he unintentionally let his wife, Shannon Williams, and the world know about the scandal he was involved in.

Ray Allen's cheating on Twitter.

Later, he insisted that his account was hacked. Not many believed him as one of NBA history’s best shooters was rumored to be a serial cheater.

Al Horford

Al Horford was already married when he met Amelia Vega, with whom he had an affair. After nearly a month of spending time with Vega, they split from their respective partners and got married.

Horford’s story ended well, but he cheated, nonetheless.

Paul George

Paul George wasn’t married to Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie but was in a serious relationship with her. Still, that did not prevent the LA Clippers guard from cheating on the daughter of his coach.

“PG13” reportedly had a one-night stand with former stripper Daniela Rajic and impregnated her. The juicy part of the story came when Rajic sent proof that the NBA star wanted her to have an abortion.

Jocinjo32 @PHX______32 Paul George, who is dating Doc Rivers' daughter Callie Rivers, is reportedly having a child with a Miami stripper lol http://t.co/NXghd9VHK7 Paul George, who is dating Doc Rivers' daughter Callie Rivers, is reportedly having a child with a Miami stripper lol http://t.co/NXghd9VHK7

Callie Rivers moved on and married Seth Curry, the brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic also tied the knot, a move that surprised nearly every basketball fan.

Shaquille O’Neal

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has admitted on a few occasions that he was a serial cheater. He also wrote it on his book, "Shaq Uncut: My Story." His infidelity was the reason why his former wife and kids left him.

One of the NBA's most likable personalities revealed that he was a "serial cheater" in his podcast.

Shaq has blamed only himself for why his marriage with Shaunie Henderson failed. O’Neal refused to criticize former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka about his alleged misconduct as the Hall of Famer didn’t want to be a hypocrite.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend, was married to Juanita Vanoy for 17 years. His former wife filed for divorce in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO How Michael Jordan Was Jealous That Scottie Pippen Got Better Groupies Than Him on The Road; How MJ Tried Steal Madonna From Pip By Stabbing Him in Back, But Failed Miserably When Madonna Said MJ’s Sex Game Was Lacking (Pics-Vids) bit.ly/38RfIGg How Michael Jordan Was Jealous That Scottie Pippen Got Better Groupies Than Him on The Road; How MJ Tried Steal Madonna From Pip By Stabbing Him in Back, But Failed Miserably When Madonna Said MJ’s Sex Game Was Lacking (Pics-Vids) bit.ly/38RfIGg https://t.co/qXQ1waawVa

Vanoy hired a private PI to check on “His Airness.” The investigation revealed that Jordan had cheated on his erstwhile wife with at least six different women.

The five-time NBA MVP was considered a god on the basketball court and in the NBA. He proved to be just as human as the average Joe when it came to women.

Dwyane Wade

Former NBA player Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrille Union are one of the power couples in sports and entertainment. Before they had this rock-solid relationship, the Hall of Famer admitted he cheated on Union and fathered a child with another woman.

Naija @Naija_PR I was shattered when I learned that Dwayne Wade fathered a child with another woman -- Gabrielle I was shattered when I learned that Dwayne Wade fathered a child with another woman -- Gabrielle https://t.co/MbmSvYjnJ6

They weren't married when Wade cheated but the actress also revealed that she should have left him after that.

Poll : 0 votes