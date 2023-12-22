$120 million NFL superstar has Adin Ross baffled with Ben Simmons fandom: "Once everybody began to say he was a**"

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has gotten a ton of flak his entire career. The criticism grew during a playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021 postseason when he passed up an open shot late in the fourth. What made it worse was that it was during a crucial Game 7 that would have helped them get past the second round.

Simmons is now with the Nets and people haven't paid much attention to him. Critics have pointed out that he hasn't improved his game and is still a liability from the three-point area.

Online streamer Adin Ross recently went on a live stream with Tyreek Hill. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Dolphins. Ross asked the NFL star which NBA team was his favorite.

"Whatever team Ben Simmons is on," Hill said. "He's my favorite player bro. I got every jersey from high school all the way till now bro. I'm that big of a fan.

"I became a fan once everybody like began to say he was a** though. I like to see people like that have a turn around story. He be in the gym all season hitting all kind of treys."

Like some fans, Hill is waiting for Simmons to turn things around and return to his All-Star form. However, injuries have held him back and he still does not have the confidence to shoot from behind the arc.

How has Ben Simmons played this season?

Ben Simmons is playing his second season with the Nets and has been somewhat average. Simmons has only played six games and is projected to be out until January. The 6-foot-10 guard is dealing with a pinched nerve in his lower back.

The last game he played before dealing with his back was against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6. He registered two points, 15 rebounds and four assists. His subpar production on the offensive end resulted in a 129-125 loss.

Overall, Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He's making 52.8% from the field, which is his usual efficiency. The three-time All-Star is averaging a career-high in rebounds. Unfortunately, he's producing the lowest averages in points for his career.

Last season, he was shut down for the rest of the season by the Nets as he underwent back surgery. Simmons only played 42 games in Brooklyn's previous campaign. There are still a few people who are hoping for the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year to be healthy and regain his All-Star form.

