1999 NBA Playoffs: A look back at the exciting postseason

The 1999 NBA playoffs was one of the most memorable postseasons in league history. It was during the lockout-shortened season, which meant that teams played just 50 regular season games. It was also the first playoffs without Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time before the season.

Another reason why the 1999 postseason was memorable was the New York Knicks. They became just the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to beat a top-seeded team in the first round. The Knicks beat the Miami Heat in five games, with Allan Houston hitting the game-winning shot in Game 5.

The Knicks also became the first No. 8 seed to make the NBA Finals. They faced off against the San Antonio Spurs, who were the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. However, the Spurs were too dominant, as they won their first NBA championship.

1999 NBA playoffs first round

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 1999 NBA playoffs.

The first round of the 1999 NBA playoffs were all five-game series, as the league had not implemented the seven-game series yet. Three first-round series went into Game 5, while two teams swept their opponents in the second round.

Here are the results of the first round of the 1999 NBA playoffs:

Eastern Conference

No. 8 New York Knicks def. No. 1 Miami Heat 3-2

No. 4 Atlanta Hawks def. No.5 Detroit Pistons 3-2

No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers def. No. 3 Orlando Magic 3-1

No. 2 Indiana Pacers def. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 3-0

Western Conference

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs def. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1

No. 4 LA Lakers def. No. 5 Houston Rockets 3-1

No. 3 Utah Jazz def. No. 6 Sacramento Kings 3-2

No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers def. No. 7 Phoenix Suns 3-0

1999 Conference Semifinals and Finals

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers in the 1999 Western Conference semifinals.

The New York Knicks not only became the second No. 8 team to make it past the first round, they were also the first to make it all the way to the NBA Finals. The Knicks swept the Atlanta Hawks in the second round, while they beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs swept the LA Lakers in the second round and did the same to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Here are the results for the remainder of the 1999 NBA playoffs.

Eastern Conference semifinals

No. 8 New York Knicks def. No. 4 Atlanta Hawks 4-0

No. 2 Indiana Pacers def. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers 4-2

Western Conference semifinals

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs def. No. 4 LA Lakers 4-0

No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers def. No. 3 Utah Jazz 4-2

Conference Finals

No. 8 New York Knicks def. No. 2 Indiana Pacers 4-2

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs def. No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers 4-0

NBA Finals

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs def. No. 8 New York Knicks 4-1

