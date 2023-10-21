$2 million worth A'Ja Wilson keeps WNBA title celebrations lowkey donning $115 Nike Air Force 1s

2023 WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson was all about business when she arrived at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. Perhaps everything was right there in front of everyone, but perhaps not many paid enough attention. The Las Vegas Aces star entered the arena in the infamous Nike jet-black Air Force 1s.

While other WNBA players from both teams wore their favorite big-budget sneakers, Wilson knew her assignment and made her statement even before the game. She was facing a must-win with her two top players out of the lineup and that too inside the enemy lines. Despite being worth $2 million, A'ja Wilson donned a simple $115 Air Force 1 and came to take what was hers.

Air Force 1 has become a notorious sneaker in the world of sports or otherwise. In the last few years, the sneaker has been the signifier of serious business and an undefeated attitude. It is the shortest and the surest way to make a statement that he/she is here to collect what’s due to them. Wilson came and took what was hers.

No Kiah Stokes? No Problem. No 2022 MVP Chelsea Gray? No Problem. Wilson posted a heroic performance in the Finals.

She scored 24 points and 16 rebounds in 39 minutes and turned the fate of the game in the Aces’ favor. She won the Finals MVP award for her performance in the series. This is the Aces’ back-to-back championships and they are forming a dynasty in the WNBA by becoming the first team in over 20 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships.

Becky Hammon didn’t like A'ja Wilson voted third in MVP voting

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon was upset about her star player A'ja Wilson being voted 3rd in the MVP voting. After the Aces won a dominant Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, Hammon let it all out during the media interaction. Hammon said that Wilson finished that low despite her dominant performance in the league was a joke.

"This lady's been ridiculous, and she's heard it all," Hammon said. "Third in MVP voting? OK. Rest on that. It's a joke. She's been off-the-charts efficient.

"If I would've played her as many minutes [as Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas] she would've averaged 28 and 13, and that's all anybody in here would've been talking about. But she got screwed because her coach didn't play her in fourth quarters," she added.

The 2023 regular season MVP voting was one of the closest ones in the WNBA history. Wilson received 17 first-place votes and 433 total points in the voting. MVP Breanna Stewart received 20 first-place votes and 446 points, while 2nd in MVP votes Alyssa Thomas received 23 first-place votes and a total of 439 points.

However, it is safe to say that A'ja Wilson got the last laugh. She won back-to-back championships and won the Finals MVP as well. Even better, she defeated MVP Breanna Stewart in the finals.