2 NBA guards slapped with $2,000 flopping fine: All you need to know 

NBA guards have a tough job on defense since they constantly have to run through screens on almost every defensive play against their opponents. New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo and Chicago Bulls’ Jevon Carter are two of the early players to feel the effect of the league’s new rule. Both NBA guards were fined $2000 for flopping during the game.

The New York Knicks guard was fined $2,000 fine for flopping during the team's season opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, according to an announcement by the league's office of officiating.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the play in the question in the second quarter, DiVincenzo was guarding Jaylen Brown and got bumped by him. The Knicks guard stumbled and somehow controlled him while running away toward the sideline. While he did not get any call, he sure did get fined by the league.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jevon Carter received the fine for flopping on a play during the end minutes of the first quarter in the Bulls matchup against OKC. During the play, Carter got hit by Luguentz Dort who was setting a screen on the play and stumbled towards the sideline. They are only the second and third NBA guards to be fined for flopping so far.

Josh Okogie becomes first of the NBA guards and players to be fined for flopping

Josh Okogie of the Phoenix Suns became the first player to be fined for flopping this season. The NBA guard was fined on a play against the Golden State Warriors, in the Suns’ season-opener game. He was fined for a flop play during the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, Okogie and the Suns were facing the Warriors at Chase Center when the incident occurred. At the 3:30 mark in the fourth quarter, Okogie was coming in the mid-court when he took a two-handed light shove from Kevon Looney. The NBA guard fell to the ground on the defensive play.

Okogie was not awarded the technical foul during the play, which could have given Golden State a free throw. He was the only player to be fined on the opening day of the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season.

Recently, the NBA Board of Governors signed and approved the in-game penalty for flopping and also expanded the use of coaches’ challenges. According to the new coach challenge rule, the concerned coach would be given a second challenge if the first challenge is successful. The in-game flopping penalty is in a trial period of one year.