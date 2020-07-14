2 NBA players to undergo 10-day quarantine for breaking bubble rules

The NBA is taking the breach of rules and regulations set for players very seriously. The league was looking for co-operation from the players but it’s been reported that Sacramento Kings Center Richaun Holmes and Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo will have to quarantine themselves for 10 days. Holmes will have to quarantine himself for breaking the code set by the NBA as he reportedly crossed the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food. Caboclo also broke the bubble rules in a separate incident.

NBA has been prompt and strict regarding its rules since the restart was planned. Timely Coronavirus tests was an indication of that. Holmes and Cabuclo’s 10-day quarantine will set a precedent for other players that the rules set are meant to be followed. Holmes’s mother took to social media site Twitter to express her views on his son breaking the bubble rules.

Holmes’s teammates and coach would be disappointed by his actions because this will result in him missing practice. The Sacramento Kings were recently given a boost by the return of the prolific 3 point shooter Buddy Hield and Power Forward Jabari Parker. They are one of the teams vying for playoff seed and they will be looking to have all their players available for practice.

You only cross the line for your MOMA’s COOKING! AND I WAS NOT IN FLORIDA SIR!! #lol @Rich_Holmes22. Love you baby! — Dr. Lydecia Holmes (@DrLydecia) July 13, 2020

Update on Covid-19 tests conducted by the NBA

The NBA recently announced that they have had two players test positive for COVID-19 since entering the bubble. The league had conducted tests for 322 players. These 2 players could not clear the quarantine and had to leave to either quarantine at home or in isolation housing. ESPN's had reported on Sunday that no NBA players had yet been known to test positive in the bubble till that point. Since July 1st, 19 NBA players have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

NBA would like to keep this number as low as possible and ideally at zero. Richaun Holmes and Bruno Caboclo’s irresponsible actions have been a blot in the otherwise spotless management done by the NBA in the bubble so far. However, despite the NBA’s best efforts, there has been a constant complaint by the players regarding the food arrangement and hospitality. It has been well documented on social media and the NBA would definitely be looking to address that in the near future.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass with statement on two players (Richaun Holmes and Bruno Caboclo) subject to additional days in quarantine on campus for violating health/safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/vK69GcgV7T — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 13, 2020

It was recently reported that 3 NBA teams ( LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards) had cancelled practice. There was no media availability for these teams and the reason behind the cancellation was not disclosed. This might be a cause of concern for the NBA which will be hoping for a smooth sailing come July 31st. However, incidents like Holmes and Caboclo being quarantined and teams cancelling practice might interfere with what they have planned.

