"$201 for a Summer League game is ridiculous" - NBA fans react to Cooper Flagg vs Bronny James clash breaking preseason record with eye-watering price

NBA fans reacted to the Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg matchup ticket price, breaking the Summer League record. The average ticket for the LA Lakers vs. the Dallas Mavericks Las Vegas Summer League game on Thursday is $201, according to TickPick.

To put the ticket price in perspective, when 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama played in his first Summer League game that year, the average ticket price was $161, per Front Office Sports. In 2017, when Lozo Ball played in his first Summer League game, the resale price for the ticket reached $250.

The soaring ticket prices turned heads, leaving many NBA fans stunned.

"200$ for Summer League 💀💀," a fan wrote.

Parlays R Us @baehelpparlay LINK 200$ for summer league 💀💀

"201 dollars for a Summer League game is ridiculous unless you are dang near courtside."

bjack @BJACKPACERS LINK 201 dollars for a summer league game is ridiculous unless you are dang near courtside

Some fans took a shot at the narrative around the competition

"Bronny and Flagg. The league is in great hands," a fan wrote.

Baby Ruth @SOLtanofSWAT LINK Bronny and Flagg. The league is in great hands

"A legend, and Cooper Flagg face off."

Richard 🐐 @pbp_Rich LINK A legend, and cooper Flagg face off

Meanwhile, some fans were unhappy that James was being put on the same level as Flagg.

"Bronny getting put on a promo [with] a [No. 1] overall pick is nasty work," the fan wrote.

White Charleston @CharlestonMuse2 LINK Bronny getting put on a promo wit a 1 overall pick is nasty work

"But why tho? Bronny was a 2nd-round pick and Cooper was a #1 pick 😅."

Real-1 @OnlyRealLeft LINK But why tho? Bronny was a 2nd-round pick and Cooper was a #1 pick 😅

A fan used Bronny's fame to declare his father, LeBron James, as the NBA GOAT over Michael Jordan.

"We haven’t seen Jordan's sons packing Summer League before. But Bronny is doing that with most expensive tickets in summer league history. This is why LeBron is the GOAT."

JBond @jbondwagon LINK We haven’t seen Jordan’s sons packing Summer League before. But Bronny is doing that with most expensive tickets in summer league history. This is why LeBron is the GOAT

The reason behind the hype around the Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg matchup

The $201 average price for the game is not the only part that turned eyes. According to Bleacher Report, the lower bowl ticket price for the game is being sold at $650, and the courtside seats are being sold for a massive $2,500.

Bronny James, a 55th pick, versus Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick and considered a generational talent, both being drafted just a year apart, seems insane, especially for a sport that thrives on competition. But it would be a lie to say that the hype doesn't make any sense.

Flagg is a talent that the league has been searching for for a long time. But on the other side is a son of arguably the greatest player in NBA history. James carries a name that has kept the league in good hands for over two decades now.

Bronny James opened his 2025 Summer League on Sunday, finishing with 10 points in less than 11 minutes against the Miami Heat. On the other hand, Flagg will make his debut against James and the Lakers.

