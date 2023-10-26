"2016 Warriors fans are mad rn": Harrison Barnes' near-perfect first half has NBA fans shaken

Harrison Barnes almost had a perfect first half in the Sacramento Kings' season opener against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Barnes exploded for 27 points in the first two quarters and missed just one shot. NBA fans were shocked that the 31-year-old was still capable of going ballistic from the field.

Barnes finished the first half with 27 points and went 10-11 from the field. He was 5-5 from beyond the arc and 2-2 from the charity stripe. He was the main reason why the Kings put up 72 points in the first two quarters against the Jazz.

It was a great way for Barnes and the Kings to start the game. They will look to build some momentum after making the playoffs last year. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round, but they should be much a better team this season.

Harrison Barnes catching fire in the first half had the fans talking on social media. One fan even claimed that Golden State Warriors bandwagon fans from 2016 are angry with the performance. Barnes had a horrendous 2016 NBA Finals, wherein the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship.

"2016 warriors fans are mad rn," the fan wrote."

This fan is hoping Barnes will do it in the playoffs:

"Could do it in the playoffs."

One fan cannot believe Barnes scored that many points and thought it was a joke post:

"I thought this was buttcrack."

Another fan claimed that Harrison Barnes finally reached his peak:

"This will be the best game/half of the rest of his career."

This fan cannot believe he left Harrison Barnes on the bench of his fantasy lineup today:

"I benched him on my fantasy team."

Harrison Barnes in the 2016 NBA Finals

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the 73-9 Golden State Warriors were one win away from winning the championship. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to snatch the title in Game 7. One of the scapegoats of the series was Harrison Barnes, who struggled all Finals long.

Barnes averaged just 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the 2016 NBA Finals. He shot 35.2% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc. It was a disastrous result for the Warriors, who went after Kevin Durant that same summer.

The North Carolina product was one of the casualties of that move, leaving Golden State in free agency by signing a four-year, $94 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings in the middle of a game during the 2019-20 season.

