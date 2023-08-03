2023 China International Hoops Festival - How to watch Philippines vs Senegal: Streaming info, timings, and other details explored

The 2023 China International Hoops Festival is in full bloom, and the Philippines will face Senegal in their second game in the tournament on Friday, August 4. The game will begin at 8 am EST.

The Philippines national team, also known as 'Gilas Pilipinas,' are now in China for a couple of tune-up games as they prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The co-hosts of the World Cup had a positive start against Iran with a 76-65 victory. Jamie Malonzo was the Philippines' top scorer with 11 points, while Calvin Oftana and Dwight Ramos chipped in with 10 points each in the 11-point victory.

Here's the TV schedule of the Philippines vs Senegal:

For those who want to catch the action, One Sports will air the game live, which can be seen through Cignal TV. Subscriptions through the Pilipinas Live app and Cignal Play website are the best way to catch the action.

Meanwhile, Senegal did not qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and will utilize the tournament to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers.

Here is the complete schedule of the Philippines in the tournament in EST:

August 3 • 8 am - Philippines vs Iran (Score: 76 - 65)

August 4 • 8 am - Philippines vs Senegal

August 6 • 8 am - Philippines vs Senegal

August 7 • 8 am - Philippines vs Iran

Will Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson play at the Philippines vs Senegal game at the 2023 China International Hoops Festival?

Two key players for the Philippines. Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson are absent from the team at the 2023 China International Hoops Festival.

Both players are expected to suit up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Clarkson has yet to join the team and is expected to participate in the national team practices after this mini-tournament in China.

WATCH: Coach Chot Reyes reveals Jordan Clarkson will most likely not join Gilas Pilipinas anymore in their pocket tournament in China and will instead fly straight to Manila next week. | @PaulineVerzosa ‘He won’t play in China’WATCH: Coach Chot Reyes reveals Jordan Clarkson will most likely not join Gilas Pilipinas anymore in their pocket tournament in China and will instead fly straight to Manila next week. | @PaulineVerzosa pic.twitter.com/BNtIAcBUFF

Kai Sotto requested not to become a part of the mini-tournament to recover from the back injury he attained during the NBA Summer League with the Orlando Magic early in July.

At the Philippines vs Senegal matchup, Dwight Ramos and Jamie Malonzo are expected to carry them in and throughout the tournament.

Here is the complete roster that played for the Philippines against Iran:

Jamie Malonzo

Calvin Oftana

Dwight Ramos

AJ Edu

Roger Pogoy

Renz Abando

CJ Perez

June Mar Fajardo

Japeth Aguilar

Chris Newsome

Ray Parks Jr.

Kiefer Ravena

Thirdy Ravena

Gilas Pilipinas will round up the pocket tournament with another matchup with Senegal on August 6 and Iran on August 7.

