Philippines star Jordan Clarkson is yet to appear at FIBA World Cup 2023 camp as his participation is unconfirmed

Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for the Philippine national team but he has yet to report to practice with only a few weeks left before the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines is going the main host of the World Cup and is looking to assemble its strongest lineup with the hopes of qualifying in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jordan Clarkson last suited up for the Philippines during the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers in August 2022 | Photo: FIBA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is still unknown when Jordan Clarkson will arrive in Manila to join his teammates. However, Mike Clarkson, Jordan's father, has remained in touch with the national team and reaffirmed that he will be coming soon according to a report by Rey Joble of The Daily Tribune.

“I’m not in direct contact with him, but it’s Chot. But I spoke to Jordan’s dad a few weeks ago,” said Al Panlilio, President of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. “They all say that he remains committed, but the confirmed date of his arrival is the question.”

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes also confirmed that Jordan Clarkson's camp is very much in touch with the team officials and he hopes the Utah Jazz guard will get to work as soon as possible.

“Jordan had also been asked to come in as early as possible. We want him to join us in the China tuneup series,” Reyes said. “That’s where we are right now. But whether he will be able to do so, we don’t know.”

The Philippine team is scheduled to join a pocket tournament in China in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reyes hopes Clarkson would arrive soon in time when the team leaves on Aug. 1.

Jordan Clarkson signs a contract extension with the Utah Jazz

The 31-year-old shooting guard exercised his player option to play for the Utah Jazz in the 2023-24 NBA season. Along with that, the Filipino basketball star agreed on a contract extension amounting to $55 million for three years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jordan Clarkson used to give a boost to the Jazz by coming off the bench behind Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley Jr. As Utah chooses to rebuild, the former Missouri Tiger has stepped up to a bigger role in the starting lineup along with young stalwarts Lauri Markannen and Walker Kessler.

With the contract negotiations out of the way, Gilas Pilipinas hopes that Clarkson would arrive soon and help polish the team's chemistry before the 2023 FIBA World Cup starts on Aug. 25.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence