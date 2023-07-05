2023 NBA Draft- Mouhamed Gueye signs a 4-year contract with the Hawks

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a four-year, $7.64 million contract with 2023 No. 39 draft pick Mouhamed Gueye, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“The Atlanta Hawks and 39th pick Mouhamed Gueye agreed to a 4-year, $7.64 million deal, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told @hoopshype. The former Washington State star led the Pac-12 in double-doubles. He only started basketball 3.5 years ago and grew up as a soccer player,” Scotto reported.

Atlanta acquired the draft rights to Gueye via a draft night trade with the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-11 power forward averaged 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting over two seasons at Washington State.

Last season, in particular, Gueye averaged 14.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.8 bpg on 48.8% shooting over 33 games. His strong play earned him an All-Pac-12 First-Team selection.

Despite being a second-round pick, Gueye is still Washington State’s highest draft pick since Klay Thompson. Thompson was drafted No. 11 to the Golden State Warriors in 2011.

Following his signing, Gueye will now join the Atlanta Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on Friday. Atlanta’s Summer League roster includes 2023 draft picks Kobe Bufkin (No. 15) and Seth Lundy (No. 46), along with Hawks players AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin.

The Hawks will kick off Summer League against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

What can Hawks fans expect from Mouhamed Gueye?

Atlanta Hawks power forward Mouhamed Gueye

As for what Atlanta Hawks fans can expect from Mouhamed Gueye, he is described by NBA Draft Room as an athletic, agile forward with high upside.

Gueye has the ability to run the floor like a guard and handle the ball despite being 6-foot-11. He has also shown flashes of becoming a reliable outside shooter due to his fluid shooting motion.

On the defensive end, Gueye offers solid rim protection for a forward, despite not being an elite defensive frontcourt anchor.

As for his areas of improvement, NBA Draft Room says that Gueye will have to continue to refine his offensive game and gain more consistency. This comes as he is viewed as more of a project player since he only started playing basketball three and a half years ago. However, if he can continue to develop, Gueye is seen as a player who could be one of the steals of the draft.

